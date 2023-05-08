KEY POINTS Queen Camilla's personal wealth is valued at an estimated $5 million

She inherited £500,000 ($630,000) from one of her grandparents

Camilla bought a $1.07 million residence in Wiltshire, England, before she married Charles

Queen Camilla already had a fortune of her own before becoming part of the British royal family.

Queen Camilla, who was formally crowned alongside her husband King Charles III in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey Saturday, has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This figure is separate from King Charles' personal wealth, which a Guardian analysis estimated jumped to $2.2 billion after he became monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

Though it's unclear how she earned her multimillion-dollar fortune, the 75-year-old royal, who married Charles in 2005, previously inherited £500,000 ($630,000) from one of her grandparents, according to the U.K.'s Independent.

Camilla is the eldest daughter of a successful businessman named Major Bruce Shand and his wife, Rosalind Cubitt, whose family members are British aristocrats who amassed a huge fortune by building London's wealthiest district, Belgravia.

Formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles, she was first married to Andrew Parker-Bowles, with whom she shares two children, 48-year-old Tom Parker Bowles and 45-year-old Laura Lopes. They divorced in 1995 after King Charles publicly exposed his affair with Camilla during his marriage to Princess Diana.

It is unclear how much Camilla received in her divorce settlement.

Queen Camilla owns an estate in England's Wiltshire called Ray Mill. She purchased the home for £850,000 ($1.07 million) after her divorce from Parker-Bowles and kept it after her wedding to Charles to serve as an "escape from royal life," an unnamed source told The Telegraph.

After marrying Charles, Camilla received the title of Duchess of Cornwall and became the second highest-ranked woman in the British order of precedence after Queen Elizabeth II.

Before they became King and Queen, more than 90% of the couple's income came from a private estate called the Duchy of Cornwall, CNN reported. They also received hefty sums from the Queen's Sovereign Grant and from various U.K. government departments.

As a working royal, Camilla is the royal patron of numerous charities and organizations, including Animal Care Trust, The Society of Chiropodists and Podiatrists, the British Equestrian Federation, Youth Action Wiltshire, the London Chamber Orchestra, and Trinity Hospice.

In 2015, she became the president of the Women of the World Festival — a charity that believes "a gender equal world is desirable, possible and urgently required" and celebrates women, girls and non-binary people. Three years later, she was named the vice-patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, before becoming the vice-patron of the Royal Academy of Dance in 2020.

Over the years, Camilla has received many awards and military appointments, such as the Commemorative Medal for the Centennial of Saskatchewan, Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, Lady Sponsor of HMS Prince of Wales and the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles.