Queen Camilla has endured the test of time and will be crowned with King Charles next weekend.

Queen Camilla will also have her moment during King Charles' coronation. Many believed that the event was a promotion for King Charles' wife, who was previously dubbed his mistress after their affair leaked while he was still married to Princess Diana.

Journalist and royal author Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor, told Page Six, "Camilla's is the greatest image rehab in history." Brown also praised Camilla for being tough after all the things she went through.

"She deserves a crown just for toughing it out," Brown said.

The "Diana Chronicles" author previously said that "Diana would have loathed the idea of Queen Camilla, there's no question about it." However, she believed that Queen Elizabeth expressing her support for Camilla to be queen consort during King Charles' reign was a "very shrewd bit of estate planning" because she was aware that many would still not support Camilla, especially Princess Diana's fans.

Queen Elizabeth released a statement on the eve of her Accession Day in February 2022. She announced that Camilla would be "Queen Consort when she continues her own loyal service."

The outlet noted that King Charles had admitted to cheating on the late Princess of Wales with Camilla. Prince William and Prince Harry's mom also talked about the affair in her infamous "Panorama" interview with Martin Bashir when she said, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

Prince Harry called Camilla "dangerous" in his book "Spare." He discussed his stand about his stepmother when he promoted his memoir in his interview with Anderson Cooper for "60 Minutes."

The Duke of Sussex said Camilla needed to rehabilitate her image, making her dangerous.

"She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image," Prince Harry said of Queen Camilla.

He continued, "That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that."

Prince Harry claimed that his father and stepmom used him and his big brother, the Prince of Wales, for better headlines. He wrote in his book that Camilla "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar."

British journalist Tom Bower and author of "Revenge" disapproved of His Majesty's decision to crown his wife along with him.

"I think the promotion of Camilla is also distracting from the importance of the coronation of the King," he said on "GB News." "She doesn't [like to be crowned], and really what you see with this constant promotion of Camilla and the photographs of two is it the coronation seems we're at the marriage not about the crowning of the king."

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6.