KEY POINTS Tom Parker Bowles slammed King Charles III's coronation menu, calling one dish "horrible"

Bowles, however, liked that they would be serving the coronation quiche

Bowles is the oldest son of Queen Consort Camilla with her ex-husband, Andrew Bowles

Tom Parker Bowles — the son of Queen Consort Camilla — blatantly criticized King Charles III's coronation menu, claiming he was against serving a traditional coronation dish from the '50s.

During Thursday's episode of "The News Agents" podcast, the 48-year-old British food writer and critic shared his opinion regarding the decades-old coronation chicken first served when the late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned as Great Britain's monarch.

"[The coronation chicken], in its original incarnation, wasn't that bad. It's sort of roasted chicken with a little bit of curry powder — fresh curry powder — but what happened over the years is it became this awful, turgid, sad, sort of gloopy mess, yellow, horrid," Bowles told hosts Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall.

"I mean coronation chicken done badly is appalling. And I think what started as something quite nice and probably quite exotic for the '50s has now become something horrible," he added.

However, the 2010 Guild of Food Writers awardee spoke highly of the coronation quiche — a spinach-filled pastry personally selected by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla — and said it was a "very good" dish for the event.

Though Bowles — a best-selling cookbook author — admitted that he had no say in his mother and stepfather's coronation menu, he gave a few suggestions on what not to serve during the coronation lunch, such as chili and garlic.

"I think that garlic can make your breath smell so much. Just for social reasons, you wouldn't have garlic," he said, adding that Queen Consort Camilla doesn't like chili or massive spices.

When asked what his mother could have wanted to include in the menu, the culinary expert said that she preferred fresh fish and vegetables.

Maitlis also asked whether he found it "weird" to call his mother "queen," to which Bowles responded, "Not really because she's still my mother. I think change happens, but I don't care what anyone says."

Speaking about the "Not My King" protests that will occur at the same time as King Charles' crowning ceremony next month, his stepson said that everyone has the "right to do so" since they live in a free country.

"You're allowed to protest. We all are allowed to have different views, and I think that makes for an interesting and civilized country," Bowles concluded.

Queen Consort Camilla's family, including her two children, Bowles and 45-year-old Laura, is expected to attend the coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey alongside immediate members of the British royal family.