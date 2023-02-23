KEY POINTS Queen Margrethe's back surgery went according to plan

Queen Margrethe is recovering after getting extensive back surgery.

The 82-year-old monarch of Denmark is recuperating after a major operation. She underwent "extensive back surgery" Wednesday.

An update after the operation said Queen Margrethe would remain in the hospital to recover, People reported.

"Her Majesty the Queen has today undergone extensive back surgery at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. The operation went according to plan, and the Queen's condition is good and stable under the circumstances," the Danish Royal House said in a statement. "In the coming time, the Queen will continue to be hospitalized at the Rigshospitalet, and after that a longer period of convalescence and rehabilitation of the back awaits."

The Danish Royal House announced the procedure two weeks ago, noting that the Queen had long suffered from back problems.

"Her Majesty has been affected by back problems for a long period of time, and recently the situation has worsened," the Danish Royal House said in a Feb. 8 statement. "After consultation with the Rigshospitalet's experts, the Queen has decided to undergo major back surgery."

With Queen Margrethe staying in the hospital for recovery, the other members of the Danish royal family would take on a heavier workload. Her son Crown Prince Frederik will also act as regent. The position will transition to his aunt, Margrethe's younger sister, Princess Benedikte, later this week. The changes come Saturday as Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, travel to India for an official engagement, People added.

Frederik and Mary announced their trip Tuesday, the same day he temporarily took over as head of state. They shared their itinerary on Instagram along with a glamorous portrait.

"From 26 February to 1 March 2023, D.K.H. will visit The Crown Prince and Crown Princess of the populous country of India together with a Danish business delegation, numbering 36 companies. The main focus of the visit is the green transition, with a particular focus on water and energy," the statement read.

The Danish royal couple will visit New Delhi, Chennai and Agra to strengthen the green ties between India and Denmark.

Queen Margrethe's most recent public sighting was at the funeral of her brother-in-law, King Constantine II of Greece, on Jan. 16. She was accompanied by her two sons, Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim. Queen Margrethe is the longest-serving European sovereign and the only ruling female monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.