KEY POINTS Lisa Vanderpump admitted she didn't see Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair coming

She said she has filmed with Sandoval's ex Ariana Madix, whom she described as "devastated"

Vanderpump felt Sandoval released another apology due to the response he received for his first statement

Lisa Vanderpump has slammed Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval over their cheating scandal.

Vanderpump weighed in on the affair, which led to Sandoval and Ariana Madix's split last week, during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" Wednesday.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum, 62, told host Andy Cohen that she never suspected something was going on between Sandoval and Leviss, especially since he had been in a relationship with Madix for nearly 10 years.

"I literally had no words. I didn't see it coming — nobody saw it coming," Vanderpump said, Us Weekly reported. "I have seen Ariana and I have [filmed] with her. It's an integral part of the story now. I would say the word I would use [to describe her] is devastated."

She admitted that the recent events will have ramifications on "Vanderpump Rules." She said she's waiting for the reunion to learn more about the incident but that she believes it will never be the same.

"We will have a much better understanding when we get through the reunion. But I think it is going to be really tough. I don't think it is going to be the same reunion where there are these accusations flying because they admitted to it," Vanderpump said. "I think it is going to be difficult. ... This is huge. This is breaking up a couple that has been together for [nearly 10] years and the deceit. [Raquel] acted like a wolf in sheep's clothing."

Both Sandoval and Leviss have since issued a public apology.

In his statement via Instagram Saturday, Sandoval did not mention Madix but asked the public to direct their anger away from his family, friends and business partners.

He also asked fans not to involve his Bravo co-star and close friend Tom Schwartz, who was also romantically linked to Leviss after they were spotted kissing at Scheana Shay's wedding last year, in the drama. There are speculations that Leviss and Schwartz's kiss was only a cover-up for Sandoval's affair with her.

Days after his first apology, Sandoval released another statement via Instagram in which he directly apologized to his ex-girlfriend.

"I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," he wrote.

But Vanderpump wasn't buying Sandoval's statements.

"Obviously it was because he got some sort of reaction to the first apology that he felt he needed to [write a second one] for Ariana. But I don't think these apologies are worth the paper or the social media they are written on," she told Cohen. "I want to see true contrition and when the reunion comes I hope we can all sit down and have a better understanding."

Meanwhile, Leviss directly apologized to Madix in her statement released to Entertainment Tonight Wednesday.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim, and I must own my actions, and I deeply regret hurting Ariana," she said.