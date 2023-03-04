KEY POINTS Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly 10 years of dating, according to reports

Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 39, broke up after nearly 10 years of dating after he allegedly cheated on her with their "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss, 28, TMZ and Page Six reported. International Business Times could not independently verify the information.

Madix found out about his alleged affair with Leviss earlier this week and ended their relationship shortly thereafter, unnamed sources claimed to the outlets. The producers reportedly learned about the breakup and documented the fallout.

"It's true that they split and cameras are rolling," one insider told Page Six.

"The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film tomorrow to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval's affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana," a second source close to production told the outlet.

Madix was "heartbroken" after finding out that her boyfriend and her friend have been "communicating inappropriately for months," according to a third Page Six source.

The reality star was "blindsided by the cheating," the third insider claimed, adding that Madix had "no idea there were any issues" in their relationship, as she and Sandoval have been "affectionate in public recently."

Madix reportedly feels "betrayed" by Leviss, whom she considered a "friend" and with whom she had been spotted hanging out recently, following the latter's split from James Kennedy in December 2021.

Madix, Sandoval, and Leviss have not yet publicly addressed the cheating allegations. The former deleted her Instagram account Friday.

Madix was with Sandoval as recently as Wednesday to celebrate the release of his new single and perform with his cover band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, in Los Angeles. She reportedly discovered her boyfriend and co-star's alleged months-long "full-on affair" during the band show, according to Page Six.

Their "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Lala Kent, with whom Sandoval has been feuding, recently appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" and said she wanted Madix and Sandoval to split.

"I love Ariana. We just have to get her out next," Kent said, referring to her and Katie Maloney both ending their relationships with their respective partners ahead of "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10.

Last week, Sandoval dismissed Kent's comments and called her a "bully" who needs "a hobby."

"I really don't take much of anything Lala takes or says seriously. I don't really consider her ever, like, much of a threat," Sandoval told Us Weekly in response to Kent's jab at his and Madix's longtime romance.