Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have filmed a scene for "Vanderpump Rules" since news of their alleged affair and his breakup with his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, broke last week.

Leviss and Sandoval "kissed on camera" in their first post-scandal scene for "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10, an anonymous insider told Page Six. They filmed at her North Hollywood apartment Saturday, the source added.

Despite the kiss, however, the two co-stars' relationship status remains "complicated," a second unnamed source told the outlet.

Sandoval was spotted visiting Leviss' place Saturday, a day after news broke that Madix split with him for allegedly cheating on her with the former beauty pageant contestant.

A rep for Sandoval previously told Page Six that the musician exited the building through a private entrance after they finished filming.

Insiders who spoke with Entertainment Tonight shared more details about Leviss and Sandoval's post-scandal "VPR" scenes.

"Tom and Raquel are filming as a couple. What they've shot so far, they look like boyfriend and girlfriend," one unnamed source told ET. "Tom's ex Kristen Doute has had conversations about returning to film amid the scandal and she wants to support Ariana in whatever way Ariana wants her to."

However, a second insider told ET that Sandoval was not happy with one scene he filmed with Leviss after news of their secret romance broke, as he felt it would negatively affect him when it airs.

"Tom wasn't happy with how the scene went with Raquel and felt like it was going to paint him in a negative light. He told producers he'd like to re-film the scene, but producers weren't having it," the source continued. "Tom told production that he would no longer shoot Vanderpump Rules if they don't listen to him."

A source close to production told ET that there are plans to film again with Sandoval later this week.

Bravo confirmed on Instagram that cameras have been filming the entire bombshell and that it will play out before the reunion airs.

Madix was with Sandoval on March 1 to see her then-boyfriend's band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, perform in Los Angeles when she learned about his affair with Leviss.

Madix discovered a video that was sexual in nature between Leviss and Sandoval on his phone. She then began scrolling and found out that they had been communicating inappropriately for months. Shortly after, Madix broke up with Sandoval.

There have been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things," an unnamed source told ET.

Sandoval and Leviss' affair reportedly caused a divide within the "VPR" cast, with most rallying behind Madix, according to the insider. The group reportedly felt that Sandoval was having a "midlife crisis" as he created a band and was "acting out at times."

On Tuesday, Leviss' lawyers sent legal letters to her "VPR" co-stars asking them to delete an explicit video of her that they may have obtained.

Her attorneys alleged that the video, which was taken during an intimate FaceTime session with Sandoval, was recorded "illegally without Raquel's knowledge or consent," TMZ reported.

The letter didn't specify if it was Sandoval who recorded it. But unnamed sources who have seen the video told TMZ that it was only him and Leviss on the call.

Lala Kent slammed Leviss after the latter's legal team sent the letter to her personal email account rather than through her legal counsel.

"Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer, same with the rest of my friends and cast, alright?" Kent said in a since-deleted selfie Instagram Story video.

"I don't know if you know how this works. I know you're pretty brand new to the game — didn't last long — look what you did with your f–king 15 minutes," she continued, zooming in on her face several times before adding, "That's why we have counsel, [OK]?"