KEY POINTS Stassi Schroeder claimed Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss were not interested in each other

Schroeder alleged that Katie Maloney felt Schwartz and Leviss' kiss was only a "story" to "hurt" her

The former Bravo personality said Leviss was clearly in love with Sandoval

Stassi Schroeder was among those who believed Raquel Leviss' romance with Tom Schwartz was just a way to hide her affair with his BFF Tom Sandoval.

A week after Sandoval and Leviss' affair made headlines resulting in his separation from Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years, the "Vanderpump Rules" alum shared her thoughts about the issue in Wednesday's episode of "Straight Up With Stassi" podcast. Schroeder believed that Leviss and Schwartz's kiss in Season 10 was only a way to "cover up" her "full-blown" affair with Tom Sandoval.

"It sounds like something that Sandoval would have come up with," she said, Page Six reported. "It does. He would be like, 'This would be a great way to cover up.' It's a cover-up. And Raquel [was] like, 'Yeah.'"

The former Bravo personality also shared Schwartz's ex-wife Katie Maloney's alleged reaction to Schwartz and Leviss making out. Maloney reportedly told Schroeder that it was "f--ked-up" for the duo to "hurt" her "for a story." Schroeder also claimed that Schwartz was never interested in Leviss, and the feeling was mutual.

"Schwartz isn't interested in Raquel, and Raquel's not even interested in Schwartz. ... This doesn't feel real," Schroeder added.

The former reality star admitted that Schwartz and Leviss' hookup was "weird" as a viewer. However, it "now makes sense."

"She didn't give a f–k," Schroeder continued. "She was in love with Tom Sandoval and hooking up with him behind Ariana's back."

Schroeder was fired from the reality show in June 2020 over past racist remarks. She said the cast members' betrayals were "triggering" her.

"I've never felt so thankful to be fired from something. F–k," she added while reflecting on the "evil" affair.

Some netizens and Andy Cohen wondered if Schwartz was aware of Leviss and Sandoval's affair behind Madix's back. The "WWHL" host recounted when Sandoval and Schwartz appeared on his show, and he remembered, "Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time – almost for guidance on [the] answer."

Cohen revisited the "odd" episode after Leviss and Sandoval's affair leaked and asked, "When did Schwartz find out about this?"

Meanwhile, Sandoval issued an apology Saturday and asked the public never to drag his pal and business partner, Schwartz, into the drama.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur [sic] anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation," the musician and restaurateur wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."