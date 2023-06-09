Read BTS 'Take Two' Lyrics Here: Korean And Romanized
KEY POINTS
- BTS commemorates its 10th anniversary with the release of its digital single, 'Take Two'
- The track is produced by Suga, with songwriting contributions from RM and J-Hope
- Read the lyrics below
In a remarkable milestone for BTS, the seven talented members have unveiled a special digital single titled "Take Two" to commemorate their 10th anniversary as a K-Pop group.
"Take Two" serves as a reflection of BTS's journey over the past decade and a testament to the bond they share with their fans. This sentimental track incorporates the production talents of Suga, while RM and J-Hope contributed to the songwriting.
To mark the release of the song and their anniversary, photos from each member were shared on social media, highlighting a significant location with cherished memories. RM's image showcased the Dia: Beacon Museum, while Jin's snapshot captured the serene beauty of the LA sea.
Suga's photo revealed a glimpse of a concert venue, and J-Hope's featured the iconic New York Brooklyn Bridge.
Jimin's picture unveiled a filming set, V's snapshot portrayed a yacht in Mexico, and Jungkook's image displayed a breathtaking sunset in Qatar.
Accompanying each photo were inspiring words such as 'LIGHT,' 'BEGIN,' 'SOUL,' 'TOGETHER,' 'FACE,' 'YOUNG' and 'STAY,' offering a sneak peek into the heartfelt lyrics of "Take Two."
BTS "Take Two" Romanized Lyrics
(Lyrics are user-generated and published on Genius)
[Verse 1: Jung Kook, Jimin]
Will you stay?
Heulleoganeun jeo sigan
Jabadugo sipeo with me
Will you go? (Will you go?)
Eotteon eolgureul hago seo isseulkka? (Ah-ah)
Ijen gieongnaji anneun saebyeokdeul
[Pre-Chorus: V, Jin]
Say
Oh, I'm runnin' round in a daze
We been walkin' so many ways
Gaseumi teojil geot gata
Can't you see the take two?
Stories unfoldin' just for you
Neowa hamkkehaneun cheongchun
Jigeum nae soneul jaba
[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]
Yeah, we never felt so young
When together sing the song
Seoroui nun matchumyеo
Eodum sogedo
Yeah, we nеver felt so right
When I got you by my side
Hamkke geotdeon gil ttara
Oh, we young forever
[Verse 2: j-hope, RM]
Samakdo badaga dwaeseo we swim forever
Oerowohaetdeon goraedo ijen singin' together
Hamkkenikkan, yeongwoneul baraedo museopji ana
Nae mideumeun neogo hanappunin iyunikkan
You're my silver lining
You the one who just light me up
Oh, I can always feel you beside me
Noeuri bildinge buditchyeo
Urin ireoke seoroe jueojyeo
[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jin]
Say
Oh, I'm runnin' round in a daze
We been walkin' so many ways
Neol pume teojil deut ana
Can't you see the take two?
Letters I didn't send to you
Neowa hamkkehaneun cheongchun
Sijagiljido molla
[Chorus: V, Jin]
Yeah, we never felt so young
When together sing the song
Seoroui nun matchumyeo
Eodum sogedo
Yeah, we never felt so right
When I got you by my side
Hamkke geotdeon gil ttara
Oh, we young forever
[Bridge: SUGA, RM, j-hope]
Dangsingwa hamkkehaeseo ganeunghaetgo
Dangsingwa hamkkeyeoseo haengbokaesseo
Dangsinui moksorie sumeul swigo
Dangsinui nunmuldeullo ireoseosseo
Dangsindeurui gwabunhan sarangeul naega badeul jagyeok isseulkka
Sunyeongan uriga mandeun yeonghonui gyojipap
Hamkkeyeoseo neomu gomapgo haengbokamnida
Budi apeurodo haengbokapsida
[Chorus: Jimin, V]
Yeah, we never felt so young
When together sing the song
Seoroui nun matchumyeo
Biga naeryeodo
Yeah, we never felt so right
When I got you by my side (My side)
Hamkke matdeon byeol ttara
Oh, we young forever
[Outro: Jin, Jimin, Jung Kook, V]
Ireoke noraehae (We ain't never felt so young)
Won't you hold my hand? (Yeah, we never felt so right)
Need you here tonight (We ain't never felt so young)
Oh, we young forever (Never felt so young)
Yeah, never felt, never felt so young
BTS "Take Two" Korean Lyrics
파란색은 크게 외쳐 주세요.
빨간색은 노래하듯이 따라해 주세요.
(~17초부터) 사! 랑! 한! 다! B! T! S!
Will you stay?
흘러가는 저 시간
잡아두고 싶어 with me
Will you go?
어떤 얼굴을 하고 서 있을까
이젠 기억나지 않는 새벽들
Say
Oh I'm runnin' round in a daze
We been walkin' so many ways
가슴이 터질 것 같아
Can't you see the take two
Stories unfolding just for you
너와 함께하는 청춘
지금 내 손을 잡아
Yeah we never felt so young
When together sing the song
서로의 눈 맞추며
어둠 속에도
Yeah we never felt so right
When I got you by my side
함께 걷던 길 따라
Oh we young forever
사막도 바다가 돼서 we swim forever
외로워했던 고래도 이젠 singing together
함께니깐, 영원을 바래도 무섭지 않아
내 믿음은 너고 하나뿐인 이유니깐
You're my silver lining
You the one who just light me up
Oh I can always feel you beside me
노을이 빌딩에 부딪쳐
우린 이렇게 서로에 주어져
Say
Oh I'm runnin' round in a daze
We been walkin' so many ways
널 품에 터질 듯 안아
Can't you see the take two
Letters I didn't send to you
너와 함께하는 청춘
시작일지도 몰라
Yeah we never felt so young
When together sing the song
서로의 눈 맞추며
어둠 속에도
Yeah we never felt so right
When I got you by my side
함께 걷던 길 따라
Oh we young forever
당신과 함께해서 가능했고
당신과 함께여서 행복했어
당신의 목소리에 숨을 쉬고
당신의 눈물들로 일어섰어
당신들의 과분한 사랑을 내가 받을 자격 있을까
수년간 우리가 만든 영혼의 교집합
함께여서 너무 고맙고 행복합니다
부디 앞으로도 행복합시다
Yeah we never felt so young
When together sing the song
서로의 눈 맞추며
비가 내려도
Yeah we never felt so right
When I got you by my side
함께 맞던 별 따라
Oh we young forever
이렇게 노래해 (BTS! BTS!)
We ain't never felt so young
Won't you hold my hand (BTS! BTS!)
Yeah we never felt so right
Need you here tonight (BTS! BTS!)
We ain't never felt so young
Oh we young forever (BTS! BTS!)
Never felt so young
김남준! 김석진! 민윤기! 정호석! (Yeah)
박지민! 김태형! 전정국! BTS!
(Never felt, never felt so young)
김남준! 김석진! 민윤기! 정호석!
박지민! 김태형! 전정국! BTS!
