KEY POINTS BTS commemorates its 10th anniversary with the release of its digital single, 'Take Two'

The track is produced by Suga, with songwriting contributions from RM and J-Hope

Read the lyrics below

In a remarkable milestone for BTS, the seven talented members have unveiled a special digital single titled "Take Two" to commemorate their 10th anniversary as a K-Pop group.

"Take Two" serves as a reflection of BTS's journey over the past decade and a testament to the bond they share with their fans. This sentimental track incorporates the production talents of Suga, while RM and J-Hope contributed to the songwriting.

To mark the release of the song and their anniversary, photos from each member were shared on social media, highlighting a significant location with cherished memories. RM's image showcased the Dia: Beacon Museum, while Jin's snapshot captured the serene beauty of the LA sea.

Suga's photo revealed a glimpse of a concert venue, and J-Hope's featured the iconic New York Brooklyn Bridge.

Jimin's picture unveiled a filming set, V's snapshot portrayed a yacht in Mexico, and Jungkook's image displayed a breathtaking sunset in Qatar.

Accompanying each photo were inspiring words such as 'LIGHT,' 'BEGIN,' 'SOUL,' 'TOGETHER,' 'FACE,' 'YOUNG' and 'STAY,' offering a sneak peek into the heartfelt lyrics of "Take Two."

BTS "Take Two" Romanized Lyrics

(Lyrics are user-generated and published on Genius)

[Verse 1: Jung Kook, Jimin]

Will you stay?

Heulleoganeun jeo sigan

Jabadugo sipeo with me

Will you go? (Will you go?)

Eotteon eolgureul hago seo isseulkka? (Ah-ah)

Ijen gieongnaji anneun saebyeokdeul

[Pre-Chorus: V, Jin]

Say

Oh, I'm runnin' round in a daze

We been walkin' so many ways

Gaseumi teojil geot gata

Can't you see the take two?

Stories unfoldin' just for you

Neowa hamkkehaneun cheongchun

Jigeum nae soneul jaba

[Chorus: Jung Kook, V]

Yeah, we never felt so young

When together sing the song

Seoroui nun matchumyеo

Eodum sogedo

Yeah, we nеver felt so right

When I got you by my side

Hamkke geotdeon gil ttara

Oh, we young forever

[Verse 2: j-hope, RM]

Samakdo badaga dwaeseo we swim forever

Oerowohaetdeon goraedo ijen singin' together

Hamkkenikkan, yeongwoneul baraedo museopji ana

Nae mideumeun neogo hanappunin iyunikkan

You're my silver lining

You the one who just light me up

Oh, I can always feel you beside me

Noeuri bildinge buditchyeo

Urin ireoke seoroe jueojyeo

[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jin]

Say

Oh, I'm runnin' round in a daze

We been walkin' so many ways

Neol pume teojil deut ana

Can't you see the take two?

Letters I didn't send to you

Neowa hamkkehaneun cheongchun

Sijagiljido molla

[Chorus: V, Jin]

Yeah, we never felt so young

When together sing the song

Seoroui nun matchumyeo

Eodum sogedo

Yeah, we never felt so right

When I got you by my side

Hamkke geotdeon gil ttara

Oh, we young forever

[Bridge: SUGA, RM, j-hope]

Dangsingwa hamkkehaeseo ganeunghaetgo

Dangsingwa hamkkeyeoseo haengbokaesseo

Dangsinui moksorie sumeul swigo

Dangsinui nunmuldeullo ireoseosseo

Dangsindeurui gwabunhan sarangeul naega badeul jagyeok isseulkka

Sunyeongan uriga mandeun yeonghonui gyojipap

Hamkkeyeoseo neomu gomapgo haengbokamnida

Budi apeurodo haengbokapsida

[Chorus: Jimin, V]

Yeah, we never felt so young

When together sing the song

Seoroui nun matchumyeo

Biga naeryeodo

Yeah, we never felt so right

When I got you by my side (My side)

Hamkke matdeon byeol ttara

Oh, we young forever

[Outro: Jin, Jimin, Jung Kook, V]

Ireoke noraehae (We ain't never felt so young)

Won't you hold my hand? (Yeah, we never felt so right)

Need you here tonight (We ain't never felt so young)

Oh, we young forever (Never felt so young)

Yeah, never felt, never felt so young

BTS "Take Two" Korean Lyrics

파란색은 크게 외쳐 주세요.

빨간색은 노래하듯이 따라해 주세요.

(~17초부터) 사! 랑! 한! 다! B! T! S!

Will you stay?

흘러가는 저 시간

잡아두고 싶어 with me

Will you go?

어떤 얼굴을 하고 서 있을까

이젠 기억나지 않는 새벽들

Say

Oh I'm runnin' round in a daze

We been walkin' so many ways

가슴이 터질 것 같아

Can't you see the take two

Stories unfolding just for you

너와 함께하는 청춘

지금 내 손을 잡아

Yeah we never felt so young

When together sing the song

서로의 눈 맞추며

어둠 속에도

Yeah we never felt so right

When I got you by my side

함께 걷던 길 따라

Oh we young forever

사막도 바다가 돼서 we swim forever

외로워했던 고래도 이젠 singing together

함께니깐, 영원을 바래도 무섭지 않아

내 믿음은 너고 하나뿐인 이유니깐

You're my silver lining

You the one who just light me up

Oh I can always feel you beside me

노을이 빌딩에 부딪쳐

우린 이렇게 서로에 주어져

Say

Oh I'm runnin' round in a daze

We been walkin' so many ways

널 품에 터질 듯 안아

Can't you see the take two

Letters I didn't send to you

너와 함께하는 청춘

시작일지도 몰라

Yeah we never felt so young

When together sing the song

서로의 눈 맞추며

어둠 속에도

Yeah we never felt so right

When I got you by my side

함께 걷던 길 따라

Oh we young forever

당신과 함께해서 가능했고

당신과 함께여서 행복했어

당신의 목소리에 숨을 쉬고

당신의 눈물들로 일어섰어

당신들의 과분한 사랑을 내가 받을 자격 있을까

수년간 우리가 만든 영혼의 교집합

함께여서 너무 고맙고 행복합니다

부디 앞으로도 행복합시다

Yeah we never felt so young

When together sing the song

서로의 눈 맞추며

비가 내려도

Yeah we never felt so right

When I got you by my side

함께 맞던 별 따라

Oh we young forever

이렇게 노래해 (BTS! BTS!)

We ain't never felt so young

Won't you hold my hand (BTS! BTS!)

Yeah we never felt so right

Need you here tonight (BTS! BTS!)

We ain't never felt so young

Oh we young forever (BTS! BTS!)

Never felt so young

김남준! 김석진! 민윤기! 정호석! (Yeah)

박지민! 김태형! 전정국! BTS!

(Never felt, never felt so young)

김남준! 김석진! 민윤기! 정호석!

박지민! 김태형! 전정국! BTS!