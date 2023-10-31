KEY POINTS The "Chill Kill" teaser photos were released on Red Velvet's SNS accounts

Member Yeri made an effort to give ReVeluvs HD copies of the teaser photos

Red Velvet's "Chill Kill" will be released on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. KST

As scheduled, Red Velvet dropped the teaser images for its upcoming third album, "Chill Kill," on Monday.

Solo concept photos of members Yeri, Joy, Irene, Wendy and Seulgi were released before the group concept photos. In the solo photos, more details that may hint at the story, vibe and concept of the group's album were highlighted.

However, after the photos were released on Red Velvet's SNS accounts, member Yeri expressed her disappointment over the quality of the concept photos released by her label, SM Entertainment.

Yeri took to Bubble – a communication app with the fans – to share her sentiment and said, "Image quality. ^.^ I'm also wondering why all of them went up in low resolution, so I asked for high-definition (copies) and uploaded it a day later. So now, it's an ironic situation where only my Instagram has the high-quality [teasers]."

She followed it with other messages saying, "Do you want me to send you all the high-definition [copies?]" and "Geez... Lol. I'm getting angry. I'm sorry, ReVeluv."

Each time Yeri sends a photo via bbl, she can only send 1 photo and each time she sends a photo, she must click confirm 3 times to send it to fans. Yeri sent 20 teaser photos which means she had to confirm 60 times to send all the photos to her fans



YERI BEST GIRL — yeri archive (@YCVN_) October 31, 2023

According to a fan, it takes a lot of effort for an artist to upload photos on the Bubble app. That's why Yeri's gesture to give ReVeluvs – Red Velvet's fans – the high-quality versions of all of their comeback teaser photos is greatly appreciated.

"YERI BEST GIRL," the fan tweeted after detailing what Yeri had to go through to give them the high-quality teaser photos. To send/upload 20 teaser photos, Yeri reportedly had to confirm 60 times.

What Yeri upload to bubble vs what SM upload to all SNS.



Billion times better with Yeri Version, undeniably better.



INCOMPETENT SM at it again



AND THANK YOU KIM YERIM 💜 pic.twitter.com/iDOgr7IdPL — Kikuzero (@Kikuzero_) October 31, 2023

Meanwhile, another fan compared the properties of the photos uploaded by Yeri on Bubble to those uploaded by SM Entertainment on Red Velvet's SNS accounts.

Per the photo properties, the snaps uploaded by Yeri truly have better quality than those uploaded by her label.

Like Yeri, her bandmate Joy also gave fans high-resolution copies of all the teaser photos for "Chill Kill." Per a fan, Joy reuploaded the teasers on her Instagram Stories with a better resolution.

With Yeri and Joy's efforts, ReVeluvs were extremely grateful.

On Thursday, a new set of teaser images is expected to be released, per the "Chill Kill" timetable previously shared on Red Velvet's X, formerly Twitter, account.

Leading to the album's official release on Nov. 13, album details, a trailer and a music video teaser are scheduled to be released as well.

Red Velvet's November comeback with "Chill Kill" follows the release of the group's second studio album, "Perfect Velvet," in 2017.