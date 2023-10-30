KEY POINTS Halloween is celebrated annually every 31st of October

The girl group Dreamcatcher is known for its dark-themed concepts

VIXX is known for its unusual and sometimes gruesome concepts

Halloween, also known as All Hallows' Eve, is a yearly celebration observed every Oct. 31, the evening before All Saints' Day.

This celebration is often associated with horror themes such as ghosts, scary-looking creatures, witches and the dead, among others.

To kick off Halloween this year, here are 22 spooky K-Pop music videos that are sure to give you the creeps.

1.

NATURE's "Girls" (Uncensored Ver.)

In June 2020, NATURE gifted its fans with the uncensored version of its horror music video for "Girls," which was not allowed to be broadcast because of the music video's unsettling contents.

The uncensored version of "Girls" included disturbing scenes such as the members dancing in bloody dresses, strangulation, stabbing dolls and implied violence with scissors, axes and needles.

2.

G-Dragon's "Coup D'Etat"

In the music video, the BIGBANG member rises as if he is born from clay. After that, the next scene shows a kid alone, a faceless woman, G-Dragon's white shirt with a mark of blood and a room with shadows.

Throughout the music video, other creepy elements such as a woman with a chainsaw, huge boiling cauldrons, an unkempt makeup room, G-Dragon's scary stares and huge fossils, among many others, are seen.

3.

VIXX's "Voodoo Doll"

From the start, VIXX's "Voodoo Doll" music video is disturbing, with an intro scene of a blade cutting through skin, different body parts, a scary voodoo doll and other creepy elements with an equally spooky music bed.

Gory scenes are depicted throughout the music video.

4.

ATEEZ's "The Black Cat Nero"

On Halloween 2020, ATEEZ dropped a spooky performance video with "The Black Cat Nero."

Originally a song by the '90s group Turbo, Kim Jong-kook, after a scene depicting his resurrection, joined the members toward the end of the performance.

5.

Stray Kids' "Venom"

Stray Kids' "Oddinary" EP featured "Venom," a song described to be "a frantic escape from something dark and addictive" by Rolling Stone India.

Featuring spiders and webs in the music video, "Venom" used the symbolism of a spider and its paralyzing venom. A few of the song's lyrics read, "I'm trapped in this sticky web. Criminal, the deadly venom has already spread."

6.

xikers' "Tricky House"

KQ Entertainment's 10-member boy group debuted in March with its "House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing" EP. One of its tracks, "Tricky House," had an accompanying music video featuring a businessman experiencing a different world after listening to the group's song.

The music video also featured supernatural elements like spirit-like lights flying around.

7.

Dreamcatcher's "BEcause"

The "BEcause" music video showcased a spooky vibe from the start, with one of the members smiling creepily before throwing away the birdcage she was in.

Throughout the music video, creepy elements like flickering lights, an abandoned amusement park, scary dolls, black-hooded figures and broken mirrors are shown.

8.

NCT 127's "Favorite (Vampire)"

From the song's title alone, NCT 127's "Favorite (Vampire)" already exudes a vibe fit for Halloween. In the music video, some members are seen with gold eyes, vampire fangs and vampire bites.

NME described the members as "blood-thirsty vampires in the middle of a spooky forest" singing about impassioned love in the music video.

9.

(G)I-DLE's "Oh my god"

Written and composed by Soyeon, (G)I-DLE's "Oh my god" is a dark, trap-infused song that shows contrasting themes such as light and dark and purity and sin, aimed to communicate the idea that true divinity comes from knowing and trusting oneself, per MTV.

"Oh my god" features haunting scenes depicting heaven, hell and purgatory.

10.

Red Velvet's "RBB (Really Bad Boy)"

Released in November 2018, "Really Bad Boy" is the lead track for Red Velvet's fifth mini-album "RBB."

Its music video opened in a spooky setting with bats, Halloween pumpkins, gravestones, creepy-looking hands and a "Howliwood" backdrop sign. The spooky aesthetic of the music video continued with the members escaping wolves, imitating "The Shining" twins and posing inside Halloween-themed moving picture frames throughout the song.

11.

DreamNote's "Ghost"

The title and release date of DreamNote's "Ghost" on Oct. 26, 2021, was in time for the upcoming Halloween season at the time.

Per Songtell, the song of the six-member girl group depicts the struggle of moving on, the overwhelming emotions that come with being ghosted and the feeling of being haunted by the lingering presence of someone who has left.

12.

TWICE's "Like Ooh-Ahh"

Released in October 2015, TWICE's "Like Ooh-Ahh" music is set in a creepy, run-down hospital filled with zombies. The members dance to a fun and catchy melody as if unbothered by the zombies surrounding them.

With TWICE's song, one of the zombies hears his heartbeat and slowly turns back into a human as the music video ends.

13.

Red Velvet's "Peek-A-Boo"

In November 2017, Red Velvet released "Peek-A-Boo" as part of its second full-length album "Perfect Velvet." It features the K-Pop quintet in a setting similar to classic Hollywood horror films.

Billboard described its music video as "seductively murderous."

14.

Sunmi's "Full Moon"

Sunmi's "Full Moon" music video, which was made for mature audiences, shows the singer as a vampire.

In the MV's intro, Sunmi bites a man who, at the end of the music video, seems to turn into a vampire himself. Netizens commented on YouTube that the MV "scared the s—" out of them.

15.

TXT's "Can't You See Me?"

Released in May 2020, the music video for TXT's "Can't You See Me?" starts normally until one of the pages in the flipped diary gets set on fire.

The music video may not feature the usual Halloween elements, but the house is set on fire, and the strawberry and tomato-splattered walls, which seem like blood, give it a creepy vibe.

16.

Dreamcatcher's "Scream"

"One day, suddenly, the light did not come," the intro of the "Scream" music video reads. It then leads to scenes depicting destruction and chaos.

The members are seen as witches "running from and preparing to battle," per Billboard.

17.

ENHYPEN's "Bite Me"

"Bite Me" was released alongside ENHYPEN's "Dark Blood" album in May. In the music video, the seven members of the K-Pop boy group are featured as vampires who seem to worship the moon, per NME.

Spooky elements in the music video include floating coffins and the red moon, among many others.

18.

ONEUS' "Come Back Home"

ONEUS released "Come Back Home" in July 2020. The song's music video gives its viewer the creeps with the blood moon, terrifying creatures, an abandoned forest and an abandoned child in distress.

In a previous review by Seoulbeats, the music video was described as "a nod to iconic monster lore and celestial superstitions."

19.

Pink Fantasy's "Fantasy"

In August 2019, the girl group Pink Fantasy released "Fantasy" with an accompanying music video, which opens with a creepy-looking bunny mascot.

The music video features horror elements like abandoned locations, glitchy scenes, dark rooms and an eerie vibe.

20.

CROSS GENE's "Black or White"

"I actually screamed 'oh s— out loud like four times," one user commented on CROSS GENE's "Black or White" music video on YouTube.

Released in February 2017, "Black or White" depicts a dark concept with a focus on mental health issues, particularly depression, a stigmatized topic worldwide.

21.

Sunny Hill's "Pray"

At the beginning of the music video, a deformed figure gets released from his cage, with an eerie sound and the lyrics, "I can't hear the sound of a rescue."

At the end of the video, different specimens in glass containers are shown, and they appear to be body parts.

22.

Block B's "Jackpot"

For those with a big fear of clowns, it may be best to skip the introduction of Block B's "Jackpot" music video.

At the start of the music video, six clowns are on display in a seemingly abandoned amusement park. As the girl comes closer to the clowns, one of them moves, scaring her. When she turns away, she comes across another masked clown, causing her to faint.