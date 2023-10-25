KEY POINTS Fast food restaurant chain Wendy's has previously joined in on the "Where's Wendy?" trend

Red Velvet Wendy's missing "Chill Kill" mood sampler was finally released on Thursday

K-Pop girl group Red Velvet is scheduled to release its third album, "Chill Kill," on Nov. 13

Red Velvet finally completed the release of the members' mood samplers for its November comeback, "Chill Kill."

On Wednesday midnight, Red Velvet dropped the mood samplers one by one starting with Seulgi. It was followed by the mood samplers featuring Irene, Joy and Yeri. Fans then wondered why Wendy's mood sampler was not released that day.

Sticking to the previously revealed two-day mood sampler schedule, Wendy's "Chill Kill" mood sampler was finally released Thursday, delighting ReVeluvs – Red Velvet fans – and American international fast food restaurant chain Wendy's.

After joining in on the "Where's Wendy?" tweets on Wednesday, the fast food restaurant hopped on the trend again after Wendy's mood sampler was finally released and replied to Red Velvet's tweet with, "Wendy 😭<3."

Meanwhile, the Wendy mood sampler ReVeluvs have been waiting for since yesterday has gained 1.8 million views, over 40,000 retweets, 71,000 hearts and 1,300 comments.

Now that the "Where's Wendy?" speculations have been addressed, fans posted their new theories about Red Velvet's comeback.

"Wendy has arrived and completed the W shape," one fan tweeted about the posters uploaded on the group's Instagram account. Aside from forming the letter W, a fan claimed it also represented the number 3. Interestingly, "Chill Kill" is Red Velvet's third studio album.

Wendy has arrived and completed the W shape pic.twitter.com/7kCQ0W803n — Chevelle 🍓 (@Timeslipped_) October 25, 2023

Noting that the setting in Wendy's room was different from the other members' rooms, another fan speculated, "The other four are from the past. Wendy is from the modern era and befriends them."

The fan claimed that the "hanja" in Yeri's teaser means "finding a friend a thousand years before one's time" or "reading old literature and becoming friends with those of the past."

the hanja in yeri's teaser means “finding a friend a thousand years before one's time" aka reading old literature and becoming friends with those of the past. the other four are from the past... wendy is from the modern era and befriends them i think pic.twitter.com/OPfpTNX4dU — lils (@joojutsu) October 25, 2023

Another fan speculated that the previous time travel theories were true and tweeted, "[I don't know], her room looks widely [different] from the rest and is white with modern sports equipment. Wendy looks lost [too]. Maybe that is also why they posted her teaser a day after because hers [takes place] in the future?"

Meanwhile, another fan claimed that Wendy could be the victim of the lore. "The girls were the ones who did something to her and locked her in that room. The flashlight searching around the room in the other girls' teasers is because they were trying to find Wendy, and the flashlight stopping at Wendy is them finally finding her body (?)," the fan wrote in a tweet.

Now that the mood samplers are completed, ReVeluvs are waiting for the release of the first teaser image, which will be out on Friday.

Red Velvet's third album, "Chill Kill," is scheduled to be released on Nov. 13.