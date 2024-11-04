CEO Blasted for Offering to Replace Striking New York Times Employees with AI: 'F--k You Scab'
"Why are you trying to monetize a strike?"
The CEO of an AI company is facing backlash after offering to replace striking New York Times staff with AI, inspiring an onslaught of "f--k you scab" replies.
On Monday, journalist Max Tani posted an e-mail from New York Times (NYT) publisher, AG Sulzberger, regarding a NYT Tech Guild strike anticipated to continue "at least through the election."
Emphasizing the "hundreds of millions" of readers depending on the NYT on Election Day, Sulzberger says, "It is troubling that the Tech Guilt would try to block this public service at such a consequential moment for our country."
Shortly afterwards, Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, responded to the news, quoting Tani's post with a message directed to Sulzberger. "Perplexity is on standby to help ensure your essential coverage is available to all through the election," Srinivas offers, imploring the publisher to "DM me anytime here."
Commenters condemned the offer, with replies that included photos of "Scabby the Rat," and repeated variations of "scab" and "f--- you scab."
While some critiques took a longer form, they were no less hostile.
The Times Tech Guild represents NYT employees responsible for digital elements that deliver coverage to readers. Should the strike continue through Tuesday, it will be the first NewsGuild strike during a presidential election in 60 years. According to the Tech Guild's statement, management has failed to address key concerns including remote/hybrid work protections, "just cause" job protections, subcontracting limitations, and pay equity.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Speaker Mike Johnson Again Opens Door Wide Open To Blocking A Harris Victory
-
Rivals Race To Tape As US Election Heads To Photo Finish
-
Officials Stepping Up Security For Election Workers Amid Ongoing Threats: Report
-
Nailed! North Dakota Governor Caught In Embarrassing Double Standard In 'Garbage' Attack
-
MAGA Property Manager Boasted Online That He Voted For Trump Six Times
-
Trump Defends Puerto Rico 'Island Of Garbage' Comedian For Making 'One Little Joke'
-
Did He Just Blow It? Social Media Erupts Over What Trump Does To His Dead Mic
-
MAGA Property Manager Boasted Online That He Voted For Trump Six Times
-
Bolivia's Breadbasket Squeezed By Pro-Morales Blockades
-
EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Saw 'Huge' Drop In 2023