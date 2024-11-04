The CEO of an AI company is facing backlash after offering to replace striking New York Times staff with AI, inspiring an onslaught of "f--k you scab" replies.

On Monday, journalist Max Tani posted an e-mail from New York Times (NYT) publisher, AG Sulzberger, regarding a NYT Tech Guild strike anticipated to continue "at least through the election."

Emphasizing the "hundreds of millions" of readers depending on the NYT on Election Day, Sulzberger says, "It is troubling that the Tech Guilt would try to block this public service at such a consequential moment for our country."

NYT publisher AG Sulzberger emails the Times newsroom saying the NYT Tech Guild strike will likely continue through the election. He says it is "troubling that the Tech Guild would try to block this public service at such a consequential moment for our country." pic.twitter.com/se2mNcUU3I — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 4, 2024

Shortly afterwards, Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, responded to the news, quoting Tani's post with a message directed to Sulzberger. "Perplexity is on standby to help ensure your essential coverage is available to all through the election," Srinivas offers, imploring the publisher to "DM me anytime here."

Hey AG Sulzberger @nytimes - sorry to see this. Perplexity is on standby to help ensure your essential coverage is available to all through the election. DM me anytime here. https://t.co/SC1vCZlBtw — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) November 4, 2024

Commenters condemned the offer, with replies that included photos of "Scabby the Rat," and repeated variations of "scab" and "f--- you scab."

While some critiques took a longer form, they were no less hostile.

Why are you trying to monetise a strike? — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) November 4, 2024

"hey NYT, our dogshlt product is available if you would like to use it under highly unethical circumstances" — matt🦆 (@MattDuckEmoji) November 4, 2024

You know what else is essential? Paying and treating your workers fairly. This is repulsive. — sahil (@sahil) November 4, 2024

The Times Tech Guild represents NYT employees responsible for digital elements that deliver coverage to readers. Should the strike continue through Tuesday, it will be the first NewsGuild strike during a presidential election in 60 years. According to the Tech Guild's statement, management has failed to address key concerns including remote/hybrid work protections, "just cause" job protections, subcontracting limitations, and pay equity.

NYT tech guild announces it walks off the job - their members help power a lot of the digital elements readers turn to daily... and especially on big moments like Election Night pic.twitter.com/9dDrvMNvwR — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) November 4, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times.