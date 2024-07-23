Render is an impressive company that's already raised over $75 Million in funding since being founded in 2018. Trusted by over a million developers and powering thousands of businesses around the world, from promising startups to companies like Red Bull, Render is providing a higher-level abstraction and a superior developer experience over other major cloud providers, making it easy to get up and running and scale efficiently.

The theory is that by abstracting away the more complicated and cumbersome bits of the cloud, teams can significantly reduce the number of operations folks required to manage the underlying infrastructure of their online businesses, saving significant time and money on operating and scaling in the cloud.

To be fair, Render does not match feature-to-feature with a cloud provider like Amazon Web Services (AWS) – nor does it strive to do so. According to Render's CEO and Founder, Anurag Goel, most companies will find the bulk of their use cases covered by Render's offering. Combine that with significant savings and a superior user experience, and you can see why Render is talked about as the next DigitalOcean.

The name Render may be familiar to you already. They were the big winners of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield in 2019 for their flexible, cost-effective, and simple cloud infrastructure offering. With features out of the box such as autoscaling, private networking, and preview environments – it's no wonder this company is providing a significant challenge to the major cloud providers with deeper pockets.

Avi Itskovich, Co-Founder of Watershed, writes that "building on Render has been a superpower for Watershed. It lets us focus on what matters most — delighting our customers, rather than managing our infrastructure. Our engineers can ship features to customers in hours or days instead of weeks or months."