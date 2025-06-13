If you love coffee, making videos, and seeing new places, Starbucks has a dream job just for you.

A company is looking to hire two "Global Coffee Creators," offering a salary of up to $136,000 per year for the role.

Announced on May 28, this yearlong job will send the two selected creators to at least 10 Starbucks locations around the world.

Their mission is to capture and share behind-the-scenes stories of how Starbucks coffee is made and enjoyed around the globe.

"Help us show the world why Starbucks coffee hits different," the company says in the job listing. "If storytelling, travel, and coffee fuel your soul, this is your dream gig."

Starbucks wants one of the hires to be a current employee, and the other can be anyone from outside the company.

According to Newsweek, To apply, candidates must be US residents, 18 or older, and have a high school diploma or GED. A valid passport is also needed, as the job involves international travel.

The new hires will visit unique Starbucks spots, such as the coffee farm in Costa Rica or the Reserve Roastery in Milan.

They'll also explore stores in busy cities like Tokyo and post videos about their experiences to Starbucks' social media.

To apply, candidates must post a video on TikTok using the hashtag #StarbucksGlobalCoffeeCreator, USA Today said. The video should show their personality and why they're perfect for the job.

Applicants need to include a video link with their submission on the Starbucks website. The deadline to apply is June 14.

While the job is mostly remote, all travel costs and work-related expenses will be covered.This full-time role also includes benefits like health insurance, paid time off, and retirement plans.

The salary for the role ranges from $80,100 to $136,000 depending on experience.

This new opportunity comes as Starbucks continues to update its business model. Earlier this year, the company laid off over 1,000 corporate employees as part of a restructuring plan.

Still, the brand is looking forward—investing in creative roles that connect with a global audience.

The final candidates will be chosen after the application window closes. The job begins in August 2025.

