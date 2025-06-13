The innovative Android handset Nothing Phone 3 is coming to US and Canadian shores soon via Amazon and Best Buy, respectively.

As originally reported by TechCrunch and confirmed by Nothing CEO Carl Pei on X, the Nothing Phone 3 stands out in a sea of sameness. Its unique LED notifications on the back of the phone are useful and interesting to look at.

Unlike many phones, though, the Nothing Phone 3 won't be at your local AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile shop. You'll buy the handset via Amazon or Nothing.com here in the states, or Best Buy up in Canada. What that implies is an unlocked phone, much like the Nothing Phone 2 was.

Phone (3). It's a magic number.



Coming July 2025. pic.twitter.com/WEQ7Vcf72H — Nothing (@nothing) May 20, 2025

Nothing was founded in 2020 by Carl Pei, the previous co-founder of OnePlus. Its first big release was the Nothing Ear (1) a set of wireless earbuds with a distinctive see-through design. Nothing's Phone (1) came out in 2022, showing off a transparent design and a new Glyph interface that uses the rear case to notify you of calls and texts visually. The Nothing Phone 2 arrived in 2023 and took the design to a new level with an integrated theme as its interface. The 3(a) Pro continued improving design and camera features while adding AI functions, keeping the price low while doing so.

While there's no new pricing info, TechCrunch notes that Pei said the Nothing Phone 3 should come in at around $1,000 US, putting it in direct competition with iPhone 16 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25+.

As Apple and Samsung (and OnePlus) continue to iterate their new phone offerings, it's interesting to see an alternative smartphone join the general US market, one that bets on its personality rather than looking like every other smartphone out there. Whether that translates to sales remains to be seen.

You can sign up for updates on the Nothing Phone (3) over at the Nothing website.

Originally published on Tech Times