Boeing Cancels Paris Air Show Plans After Deadly Dreamliner Crash

Boeing has canceled its plans to attend the Paris Air Show following a tragic crash involving one of its 787-8 Dreamliner jets.

An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, India, resulting in the deaths of nearly all 242 passengers on board.

According to Reuters, this is the worst airline disaster in over ten years and the first-ever total loss of a 787.

Boeing had planned for CEO Kelly Ortberg and Commercial Airplanes leader Stephanie Pope to attend the upcoming Paris Air Show, one of the aviation industry's key annual events.

Instead, both leaders will stay with their teams and support the ongoing investigation.

"As our industry prepares to start the Paris Air Show, Stephanie and I have both canceled plans to attend so we can be with our team, and focus on our customer and the investigation," Ortberg wrote in a message to employees Thursday evening.

The plane involved was delivered to Air India in 2014 and had logged over 41,000 flight hours. It crashed into a residential and school area, sparking a massive fire.

Emergency crews have recovered over 200 bodies, and 41 people are still being treated for injuries. India's aviation minister has promised a complete and fair investigation.

Video clips shared online show the wreckage of the aircraft wedged into a building while smoke rose high into the air.

Air India flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris, turned around to Delhi as CEO Campbell Wilson was onboard this flight. Most likely to visit the Paris Air Show starting next week. This decision is understandable due to the recent Boeing 787-8 crash. pic.twitter.com/YkpDimOZEs — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) June 12, 2025

Boeing Pledges Support as Dreamliner Crash Probe Begins

The plane, which was equipped with GE Aerospace engines, crashed after climbing to just around 625 feet in altitude.

Aviation experts say that it's too early to know the exact cause. Investigators have not found any sign of a design or manufacturing flaw yet. Boeing says its technical team is ready to help authorities in India.

Ortberg also reached out to Air India's chairman to extend Boeing's full support following the crash, Mint said.

"Safety is foundational to our industry and is at the core of everything we do," Ortberg told staff. "We stand ready to assist investigators to understand the circumstances."

The crash has pushed Boeing into crisis mode once again. Only last year, a 737 MAX incident involving a mid-flight door panel failure led to leadership changes and heightened scrutiny.

Boeing shares dropped by nearly 5% on Thursday after news of the crash broke.

Experts say Boeing's new leadership now faces a major challenge in winning back public trust. Paul Charles, CEO of the PC Agency, noted that "previous production issues at Boeing will be very much on people's minds" as the company navigates this latest tragedy.

Originally published on vcpost.com