The past several years have seen a significant shift in dealer financing expectations, with a steep increase in the demand for faster, tech-enabled solutions. Dealers are understandably eager for simpler, faster, and better financing solutions so they can close more sales and help more customers.

That's precisely what Aqua Finance offers via its range of accessible digital financing options. Founded in 1986, the company has since expanded its operations to all 50 states with cutting-edge financing programs catering to the water treatment, home improvement, HVAC, recreation, marine, and power sports industries. Today, Aqua boasts a $2.8 billion portfolio and an active customer base of over 365,000.

Shifting Dealer Expectations in a Digital Landscape

Even as dealers operate in a faster, more competitive market, buyers have undergone a significant transformation, expecting quick decisions and seamless transactions. In this shifting digital landscape, traditional financing methods characterized by slow approvals and manual paperwork cause unnecessary delays that can cost dealers time and sales.

This is where Aqua Finance steps in, providing dealers with cutting-edge digital tools that move at the customer's pace. Offering financing solutions that integrate into dealer workflows, Aqua speeds up deal approvals and helps lenders close more business without hassle.

Aqua's Digital Transformation Strategy

Aqua's digital transformation strategy is centered on a solid commitment to technology built for dealers. With Aqua+‒also known as "The Aqua Advantage"‒we offer a host of digital solutions that enhance dealer operations.

One of the key benefits of Aqua+ is the ability to fast-track the approval process. Aqua+ enables you to make crucial decisions quickly and close deals even during initial consultation.

Aqua also allows dealers to offer flexible payment options, with fixed monthly payments and no prepayment penalties. These benefits provide your customers with better clarity and flexibility in investment management.

With Aqua+, your customers enjoy a more straightforward application process via our Dealer Portal or AppOne system. Documents are signed electronically as well, virtually eliminating all paperwork.

Perhaps most importantly, we offer full-spectrum financing, so your customers won't have to seek other financing partners. This allows you to serve as a one-stop shop lender for all your customers.

Data-Driven Tools to Drive Smarter Lending Decisions

Aqua Finance offers a comprehensive range of data-driven tools that enable you to make better dealer decisions. Our program matching system and market-aware tools help you make the right financing every time without unnecessary friction.

We are firmly committed to helping you remain competitive in a digital-first world with industry-standard tools that work in the background, reduce administration time, and allow you to focus on selling. In the following months, we aim to develop even more efficient tools, better technology, and more effective ways to support our dealers.

Training and Support That Strengthens Dealer Performance

Aqua Finance brings unparalleled industry expertise and decades of experience in various financing markets. We fully understand the unique challenges and opportunities you face throughout the sales cycle, which is why the Aqua Finance customer service division constantly strives to help you become more effective at providing financing options to your customers.

Aqua delivers more than tools. We offer world-class support with onboarding, hands-on training, and access to our expert teams, all of which allow you to get the most out of Aqua+.