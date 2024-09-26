Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins says he still stands by a now-deleted post to X (formerly Twitter) where he told Haitian migrants to "get their a** out" of the U.S.

In the deleted post, GOP member Higgins called Haiti "the nastiest country in the western hemisphere," and accused Haitians of being in "cults," practicing "vudu" and being "slapstick gangsters."

The post concluded, "All these thugs better get their mind right and their ass out of our country before January 20th," which would be the day that Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance would be sworn into the presidency if they were to win, as reported by NBC News.

While Higgins took down the post, he defended his comments to Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada, who called on the House Committee of Ethics to investigate Higgins, as reported by CNN.

The outlet reported that Higgins said, "It's all true. I can put up another controversial post tomorrow if you want me to. I mean, we do have freedom of speech. I'll say what I want."

He continued, "It's not a big deal to me. It's like something stuck to the bottom of my boot. Just scrape it off and move on with my life."

Horsford said on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" that he plans to file a motion to censure Higgins over the "divisive, racially charged, hateful rhetoric."

False claims about Haitian immigrants eating pets were initially spread by Vance and Trump. City officials have debunked these claims, and a Haitian nonprofit group has since filed a complaint against Trump and Vance for the claims.