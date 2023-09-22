* This is a contributed article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.

The business world continues to evolve with new ideas, markets, industries and technologies, and so do marketing trends. With so many intricacies to consider in a business, the crucial moment of launching a new product is often overlooked. Although companies never want to compromise on their offerings to customers and even spend significant resources on product development, more than 60% of them miss the mark due to unimpressive marketing at product launch. This is where companies equipped with marketing strategies and creative skills come in to bridge the gap, and Rep Digital is at the forefront in this area. Rep Digital offers a transformative solution with custom videos to put brands in the spotlight and ensure their marketing campaigns have an explosive impact.

The digital landscape is saturated with different types of information, making it a tough competition for brands to find ways to capture consumers' elusive attention. With millions of brands competing for the same audience, the average video has only 7 seconds to engage a prospect. That's where Rep Digital comes in. The company understands this challenge and overcomes it with unparalleled expertise to guide brands through digital turmoil.

One way brands are telling their stories to reach and engage the right audience is through the use of customized videos. These videos dominate digital marketing, arouse curiosity, and make people want to know more. Stories can be told in a variety of ways, including webinars, conferences, product reviews, or even testimonials from existing customers; each has a specific purpose and appeals to the audience. Rep Digital knows how effective these types of videos are in targeting the right audience. While highlights of past events can serve as virtual time machines, short interviews with attendees can entice audiences to attend the next event.

Custom videos are not just spreading the brand's message but also playing a pivotal role in increasing brand visibility, creating awareness, and establishing credibility. Cisco predicts a staggering 82% of internet traffic to be video-driven, which is a new trend in digital content consumption. A study has also shown that video-based marketing has the potential to boost revenue generating up to 49% faster. Rep Digital adeptly seized this opportunity to craft a brand narrative that resonates across platforms, maximizing return on investment.

Videos transcend platforms conveying a cohesive brand identity that is easier for viewers to consume compared to any other form of digital content. This makes it highly engaging which eventually leads to higher retention rates. The most amazing aspect of videos is that they are shareable across platforms which organically broadens their reach in the digital realm. The result is that companies monetize their digital presence to get accelerated returns on marketing investments.

With a world of marketing benefits, custom videos also come with a drawback. Not everyone is skilled in crafting the right custom video for the right audience that will make the most desired impact. Rep Digital opens its vault of strategies for crafting irresistible videos to help companies get measurable results. From alluring thumbnails and captivating titles to immersive descriptions and stunning visuals, each frame is meticulously planned to foster connections. Rep Digital is well aware of the viewers' screen time so it tailors video length to suit each platform while ending it with a compelling call-to-action for customers that seals the deal.

Rep Digital not only personalizes brand stories to convey the right message, but the company also crafts videos that suit specific purposes, ranging from instructional videos to live streaming behind-the-scenes glimpses, and data-driven whiteboard animations. Several brands like Canal+, Delta Air Lines, and Instagram have leveraged the power of these custom video formats to claim the limelight. Notable examples here can be Deloitte's interactive recruitment video or Netflix's AI-driven recommendations.

The company firmly believes that customized videos are more than just a communication tool. They are a powerful tool to showcase a brand's unique identity," said Ryan Woods, VP of Technology at Rep Digital. "Our Morpheus Marketplace SaaS platform eliminates the need for specialized skills, tools, and software and opens the door for every member of your organization to add expression to your brand through video. the 'Video Guy' is no longer your content bottleneck. Our platform was built with ease of use in mind and with our familiar, intuitive interface, users of any skill level can create high-quality branded content in minutes."

Every custom video produced by Rep Digital is a testament to this philosophy. They focus not only on creating visually stunning content but also on strategic follow-up, which is an essential part of our marketing strategy. It's important to analyze viewership to ensure videos are continually evolving to create an even stronger impact. Equally important is the seamless integration of these videos into the broader marketing ecosystem, with platforms like YouTube playing a big role.

In today's digital marketing landscape, Rep Digital is leading the way in customized video. With a wealth of expertise, innovative strategies, and a proven track record, we enable businesses to shine in the digital world. We offer more than promises; we deliver real results. Discover the future of digital marketing with Rep Digital.