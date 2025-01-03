Spotify has introduced its Spotify Partner Program, a new initiative aimed at helping podcast creators monetize their content.

Initially available to eligible creators in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, the company says the program provides multiple revenue streams.

The dual monetization approach offers creators the opportunity to earn revenue both from Spotify Premium users, through video engagement payouts, and from ads in Spotify Free, as well as across all other podcast platforms.

"This program gives eligible creators who host with us access to multiple revenue streams to help them transform their shows into sustainable businesses: audience-driven payouts from Spotify Premium video engagement, and the ability to monetize via ads in Spotify Free and on all other podcast listening platforms," said Spotify.

The program's key feature lets Spotify Premium users enjoy uninterrupted viewing without ads popping up randomly, TechCrunch reported.

Premium users get ad-free video playback while traditional dynamic ads still pop up for free-tier listeners.

By letting creators keep their sponsorships intact, the shift helps prevent ad interruptions, thus maintaining engaging episodes on various devices.

Jim Harold, the host of The Paranormal Podcast, has been excited about the use of the program due to its ability to cater to existing audio listeners while also enticing viewers with longform videos.

The Spotify Partner Program was announced in November and 65% of the eligible shows and networks are reported to have signed up for it.