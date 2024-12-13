Pennsylvania is considering a bill that would amend child support obligations to include financial assistance from biological fathers during pregnancy.

On December 12, Pennsylvania Representative Seth M. Grove (R-York County) introduced House Bill 2190, known as the "unborn child support" bill.

The legislation seeks to provide prenatal financial support from fathers to mothers, starting from the first medical visit during pregnancy, WTAJ reported.

"Providing the necessary financial support to a child from conception through age 18 is paramount to ensuring that the child's basic needs are covered," the bill reads.

House Bill 2190 is currently under consideration in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. If passed, it would allow biological mothers to petition the court for child support from the father during the prenatal period.

"In the near future, I intend to introduce legislation that would allow the courts to establish unborn child support obligations for the time period during pregnancy. My legislation will allow a biological mother to petition the court to establish support from the biological father that would start on the date of the first prenatal medical visit of the mother by a physician," the bill reads.

Originally published by Latin Times