A Republican lawmaker appeared on CNN Thursday to assert that Americans don't "want perfection" while defending the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE's) haphazard layoffs of thousands of federal workers.

"I don't think the Americans want perfection," Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) claimed in a clip circulating on X. "I do think they expect progress and transparency."

McClain, who spent more than 30 years working in finance before she was first elected to Congress in 2021, added that the Trump administration is working to ensure it is effectively "reducing the size of the bloated bureaucracy."

"But it's pretty messy. Are you OK with that?" CNN anchor Dana Bash prompted.

Rep. Lisa McClain on mass firings of federal workers: "I don't think the Americans want perfection ... you know what? Democracy is messy. I wish it was perfect. Unfortunately we don't like in a perfect world. But it is gonna take unconventional wisdom ... we don't have time to… pic.twitter.com/dt4GjdnVHN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2025

"We don't wanna touch the doctors and nurses. We want to make sure that we reduce the size and scope of government," McClain responded before outlining why Democracy is "messy."

"I wish it was perfect. Unfortunately, we don't live in a perfect world. But it is going to take unconventional wisdom," McClain stated.

"We're $36 trillion in debt. We don't have time to make sure that we get everything absolutely perfect," she added while Bash nodded in response.

McClain has remained a steadfast supporter of President Donald Trump throughout her career. During a rally in 2022, she went so far as falsely claiming it was Trump who "caught Osama bin Laden."

When Episcopal Bish Mariann Budde asked God to "have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now" after Trump was inaugurated in January, McClain lashed out at Budde, calling the sermon "extremely out of line" despite the Congresswoman, who is a proud Roman Catholic, praying "about the opportunity to run" before she was elected.

Originally published by Latin Times