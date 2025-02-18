New York Rep. Claudia Tenney has introduced a bill proposing that June 14—President Donald Trump's birthday—become a federal public holiday, alongside Flag Day.

The Trump's Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act seeks to recognize Trump's contributions to what Tenney calls "America's Golden Age."

"Just as George Washington's birthday is codified as a federal holiday, President Trump's birthday should also be celebrated to recognize him as the founder of America's Golden Age," she posted to social media on President's Day, February 17.

That's why I introduced legislation to make President Trump's birthday a federal holiday.



More... — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) February 17, 2025

This proposal is one of several Republican-led efforts to honor Trump in a lasting, symbolic way. Ahead of Trump's inauguration, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced the successful bill to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America based on Trump's suggestion.

Last month, Rep. Addison McDowell (R-NC) introduced a bill to rename Washington Dulles International Airport after Trump, while Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) put forward a proposal to rename Greenland "Red, White, and Blueland" as Trump renews interest in acquiring the island.

"No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump," Tenney wrote in a post on Friday, echoing the enthusiasm of many of her colleagues just four weeks into Trump's second presidency. By making Trump's birthday a holiday, Tenney hopes that his "contributions to American greatness" will be "forever enshrined into law."

While it is unclear how much traction the bill will gain in Congress, its introduction demonstrates the continued influence of the president within the Republican Party.