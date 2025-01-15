Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville has voiced his refusal to assist California as multiple wildfires continue to burn in the Golden State, stating that California residents do not "deserve" any assistance.

During an interview on Monday, Tuberville was asked if other states should be bailing California out during this time of crisis, and providing them with resources to fight the wildfires.

"We shouldn't be ... they don't deserve anything to be honest with you unless they show us they're gonna make some changes," he told Newsmax's Chris Salcedo.

NEWSMAX: Why should other states be bailing out California for choosing the wrong people to run their state?



"They got 40 million people in that state and they are voting these imbeciles in office, and they continue to do it. And it's just a very small part of them in that state that's doing it," the senator continued.

Tuberville continued to voice his frustrations at California's political landscape, seemingly suggesting that the state's elected officials were not actually all that popular amongst their constituents.

"If you go to California, you run into a lot of Republicans, a lot of good people, and I hate it for them," the senator continued. "But they are just overwhelmed by these inner-city woke policies with the people that vote for them."

Tuberville then continued to outline conditions under which he believes California should receive federal aid in order to battle the fires.

"I don't mind sending them some money, but unless they show that they're gonna change their ways and get back to building dams and stormwater, doing the maintenance with the brush and the trees – everything that everybody else does in the country, and they refuse to do it – they don't deserve anything, to be honest with you, unless they show us they're gonna make some changes," he said.

On Monday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson told journalists that the state of the crisis in California could also be attributed to state officials having mismanaged the state's resources.

"It appears to us that state and local leaders were derelict in their duty in many respects," Johnson said at the U.S. Capitol. "So that's something that has to be factored in.

"There should probably be conditions on that aid. That's my personal view. We'll see what the consensus is," he continued.

California leaders have pushed back on similar sentiments, as Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote in a letter to President-elect Donald Trump highlighting California's significant investments in forest management since 2019.

At least 24 people have been killed due to the fires in California, reported NBC News. The fires have destroyed thousands of structures and spaces spanning over 40,000 acres in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Originally published by Latin Times.