Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville warned that anyone who votes against President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, including former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general, will be targeted for removal when they run for reelection.

"Everybody's got an opinion up here but at the end of the day, President Trump was elected by an enormous vote, and he deserves the team around him that he wants. It's not up to us to determine that," Tuberville said during a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business.

"We're gonna try to get you out of the Senate if you try to do that" -- Tommy Tuberville threatens Republican senators who might vote against Gaetz — Silvano (@Silvano29360) November 14, 2024

Tuberville went on to remind his fellow senators that they were not elected president and they had one vote.

"Vote with President Trump," Tuberville added "This is the last chance we're going to have to save this country. And if you want to get in the way, fine. But we're going to try to get you out of the Senate, too, if you try to do that."

Trump's cabinet picks, which also include Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence and former Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, will not be confirmed until they are vetted and approved by the Senate, unless a loophole is used to appoint them while Congress is in recess.

Originally published by Latin Times