This year's House Republican retreat will be held at the Doral in Miami, Florida, a property owned by President-elect Donald Trump, and will be paid for by the Republican National Convention, in part, with money collected from taxpayers.

The multi-day retreat is expected to come with a significant price tag that Trump's resort will benefit from, as it is believed to accommodate all 220 GOP members within the House of Representatives, despite the fact that it is unlikely all of them will attend, reported Punchbowl News.

🚨NEWS — The HOUSE REPUBLICAN RETREAT will be Jan 27-29 at Doral in Miami. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 10, 2024

Social media users responded to posts announcing the location of the retreat with satirical jokes, noting that they expected Trump would attempt to maximize benefit to his businesses in any way possible.

"Even after winning an election, he's still going to grift his own party members of their money," wrote one user.

Even after winning an election, he’s still going to grift his own party members of their money😂😂 — politics is ghetto 📝 (@PoliticsGhetto) December 10, 2024

"So, the Trump Hotel grift starts immediately," said another user.

So, the Trump Hotel grift starts immediately 🙄 — 1Unruly Squirrel ❤️’s 🇺🇸 (@1UnrulySquirrel) December 10, 2024

"Of course it will. Have to maximize profit off the tax payer dime. Would be nice if you folks would treat this in the same manner you would treat it if a Dem president was holding government events at their resorts," wrote a third.

Of course it will. Have to maximize profit off the tax payer dime. Would be nice if you folks would treat this in the same manner you would treat it if a Dem president was holding government events at their resorts. — Lori (@LoHoFran) December 10, 2024

GOP meetings have been held at the Doral in the past. A 2018 Republican meeting at the location cost the RNC about $630,000, as reported by the Washington Post in 2019.

Furthermore, 2019 RNC meetings held at the Doral demonstrate that the RNC, as well as 13 state Republican committees, spent over $500,000 on such winter meeting events. Effectively, 23 different Republican groups collectively spent more than half a million dollars at the Doral in January and February of 2020.

The large tab was contributed to by the state Republican party committees of West Virginia, Texas, Connecticut, Minnesota, Iowa, North Carolina, Alabama, Colorado, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Georgia and Wyoming, according to Citizens for Responsibility & Ethics in Washington.

Originally published by Latin Times.