House Republicans around the country have faced angry constituents in tense town hall meetings, but remain steadfast in their support for Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

As DOGE continues on its mission to slash government spending by working to eliminate massive chunks of the federal workforce, and Trump endorses proposed cuts to Medicaid, voters—even in red districts—have gathered at town halls to demand action from their representatives, Politico reported.

"My concern is Elon Musk," a town hall attendee in Tulsa told Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern.

In Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the gathering space was filled to its 100-person capacity with roughly 50 people who stood outside the door. Rep. Glenn Glothman was booed as he entered, and when he was asked about Musk, a voice in the crowd shouted, "We did not elect him!"

California Rep. Jay Obernolte was also met with boos and chants of "No King!" as Obernolte defended sweeping cuts to the federal budget.

Oregon Rep. Cliff Bentz and Grothman made similar appeals, highlighting government waste and the federal deficit, which only prompted audience members to shout their own solutions: "Tax Elon!" and "Tax billionaires!"

The complaints regarding Elon Musk's unprecedented access to and control over government agencies were similar in each meeting, as were the dismissive responses from lawmakers.

"The American people voted for change in November, and that's exactly what they're getting," Obernolte said, as reported by the Hi-Desert Star.

"It's just they don't like Elon," Hern told reporters, undeterred. "We're moving forward with the cuts."

"I think they were uninformed people, so I really kind of discount that," Grothman said of the attendees at his town hall, who he suspected were Democrats.

While some GOP lawmakers have quietly pushed back over specific cuts, including layoffs of USDA workers combating bird flu and NIH research funding reductions, most remain committed to Musk's vision of shrinking government.

As concerns over Musk's influence grow, how Republicans navigate this backlash could shape the 2026 midterms.

Originally published by Latin Times.