Robert F. Kennedy Jr. publicly apologized to his family on Sunday evening following criticism to an ad that was aired during the Super Bowl by a super political action committee (PAC) backing his independent presidential campaign closely resembled one from his uncle John F. Kennedy's 1960 presidential campaign.

The ad, produced by American Values 2024, closely mirrored the original campaign commercial for JFK and his running mate Lyndon B. Johnson. The new commercial replaced JFK's face with RFK Jr.'s and urged viewers to "Vote Independent."

The 30-second ad, released for $7 million, attracted significant attention. It featured an unforgettable chorus repeating the name "Kennedy." Images of JFK and his name appeared over lines such as "Do you want a man for president who's seasoned through and through? But not so doggone seasoned that he won't try something new? A man who's old enough to know and young enough to do?"

However, not everyone in the Kennedy family was pleased with the advertisement. RFK Jr.'s cousin, Bobby Shriver, publicly criticized the ad on X Sunday night.

Shriver, son of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, stated that his mother and uncles would not have agreed with RFK Jr.'s "deadly health care views."

"My cousin's Super Bowl ad used our uncle's faces- and my Mother's. She would be appalled by his deadly healthcare views. Respect for science, vaccines, & healthcare equity was in her DNA. She strongly supported my health care work which he opposes," said Shriver.

Noting this, RFK Jr. quickly distanced himself from the ad, claiming that neither he nor his campaign had any involvement in its creation by the American Values Super PAC.

In response to Shriver's criticism, RFK Jr. took to X on Sunday night to apologize, expressing his regret for any pain caused to his family. He clarified that the advertisement was created and aired without any involvement or approval from his campaign, as Federal Election Commission (FEC) rules prevent Super PACs from consulting with him or his staff. He concluded his message by expressing his love and blessings to his family.

