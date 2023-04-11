Bitcoin, the world's first-ever cryptocurrency and the world's largest crypto asset by market capitalization, found a new defender in the White House aspirant Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.), who recently said that the maiden crypto will provide an exit when the "bubble invariably bursts."

Last week, the popular anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the most famous American political families aired his concerns about the central bank digital currency (CBDC) and underlined that it would just lead to the government seizing and banning cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin.

This week the Democrat presidential aspirant continued his firm stance against the government's plan to launch the FedNow CBDC in July this year and underlined the importance of cryptocurrency, particularly of Bitcoin, which he said, could be the public's "escape route."

"Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin give the public an escape route from the splatter zone when this bubble invariably bursts," Kennedy Jr. said in a new and lengthy tweet.

He said that the current administration has relentlessly launched a "steady barrage of hostile broadsides against cryptocurrencies" and alleged that the White House colluded "with the banksters to keep us all trapped in the bubble of profiteering and control."

Citing an article published in February, Kennedy Jr. said the White House "organized bankers to participate in a sophisticated, widespread crackdown to destroy the crypto industry," noting "15 incidents where President Biden has weaponized FDIC, OCC + DOJ to force crypto-friendly banks to close their doors to crypto firms since Dec. 3."

The presidential aspirant also alleged that the crackdown led by the government "blocks exit ramps, removes alternative rails, and strengthens government control over both the financial and political systems."

Moreover, Kennedy Jr. warned about CBDC as the government's ultimate weapon for control and surveillance, saying, "We should be wary since CBDCs are the ultimate mechanisms for social surveillance and control."

The claim that FedNow is not the first step toward a CBDC would be more easily digestible were we not aware of the Biden administration’s steady barrage of hostile broadsides against cryptocurrencies.



Between 2008-22, the Fed partnered with a handful of big banks to print $10… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 10, 2023

A few days ago, during the announcement of the planned launch of FedNow, Kennedy Jr. criticized the initiative and said that the CDBC will grease "the slippery slope to financial slavery and political tyranny."

He further emphasized that "while cash transactions are anonymous, a CBDC will allow the government to surveil all our private financial affairs. The central bank will have the power to enforce dollar limits on our transactions restricting where you can send money, where you can spend it, and when money expires."