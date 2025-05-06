In response to the current rise of the freelance economy and the growing number of professionals breaking free from 9-to-5 corporate life, RhiVive Marketing has announced the launch of its Vitality Plan. It is a foundational service designed to help high-achieving individuals make their first confident leap into the world of personal branding and packaged services.

At its core, Vitality Plan is a gateway. It offers a cost-effective way for professionals to get clear on their business direction, identify their target audience, and begin the shift from trading time for money to delivering value-based solutions. "For so many professionals, especially those coming out of corporate, the biggest hurdle isn't lack of talent, but not knowing how to position themselves in this new world," says Rhiannon Franz, founder of RhiVive Marketing. "That's what the Vitality Plan solves. It's that initial spark to help them see the opportunities and solutions." Unlike generic business coaching or broad career advice, this plan dives deep into what makes a person's skill set truly marketable and how to present it to the world in a way that commands respect and revenue.

The plan begins with a personalized one-on-one session, where clients explore their offerings, target audiences, and core business goals. The framework itself is built around three essential pillars. The first one is helping professionals set strong foundations and aligned values through branding, mission articulation, and visual identity. This is to establish a visible, credible online presence. "It's not just about creating a logo or tagline," says Franz. "It's about understanding who you are, how you deliver value, and presenting that in a way that speaks directly to the needs of modern businesses."

The second pillar is positioning clients strategically in their markets through tailored messaging, service structuring, and pricing strategies. "Stepping into ownership is different from working as an employee. I help them understand how their work is packaged, perceived, and priced," Franz shares.

The final pillar is creating visibility and momentum via storytelling, digital marketing, and building a repeatable client acquisition process. This methodology enhances confidence and clarity while aligning with Franz's broader vision for shifting professional identity.

Once clients complete The Vitality Plan, the path forward becomes theirs to navigate. Some choose to take the tools and run, implementing the plan independently, and forging their path as fully autonomous professionals. Others opt to continue working with RhiVive Marketing for more structured support.

For those who seek extra guidance, RhiVive offers advanced services that help clients go beyond the basics. Here, Franz helps professionals create three customized service packages: a foundational offer, an upsell, and a more accessible downsell. The key? Every package is tailored to different client needs and price sensitivities. "No two people are the same, so their paths shouldn't be either," Franz explains.

As more workers leave the corporate world, either by choice or circumstance, Franz believes the secret to thriving lies in seeing oneself not as a freelancer but as a company. "When you show up as a business, not just a contractor, you gain more freedom, more perceived value, and greater financial advantages," Franz says. "For businesses hiring you, it's the cost of goods sold. It's expensable to the company's gross income. For the individual, it's about control and credibility." It's a win-win model: businesses get focused results faster, and service providers gain the flexibility to work on their terms while maximizing their revenue potential.

This framework is particularly resonant in today's climate. The U.S. professional services sector saw unemployment rise from 3.1% to 4.0% in the first half of 2024, while nearly half of companies are shifting to contractors to remain agile. Meanwhile, the global gig economy is projected to quadruple by 2033.

Women, in particular, are leading the shift. Many have used the post-pandemic years to redefine work-life balance, now representing over 39% of all U.S. businesses and generating $2.7 trillion in revenue.

Franz's own journey as a new mom during the pandemic deeply influenced her 'why.' "I went back to freelancing right after maternity leave, thinking it would offer flexibility. But I was just trading hours for dollars, with none of the support. It was harder than being a full-time employee," she says. "That's when I realized we need a better model."

Understanding that some professionals may not yet be ready to invest financially, Franz has also made her Cash-Out Blueprint available for free. This downloadable resource helps individuals begin thinking through how to package and price their services and is the first step into the world of RhiVive's teachings. "It's my way of saying: I see you," says Franz. "Not everyone can dive in immediately. But I still want to help get them started on the right path."

With the launch of The Vitality Plan, Franz is sounding a call to action for professionals everywhere. She's been through the burnout, the identity shifts, and the fear of the unknown. Now, she's using her experience to light the path for others. "This is just the beginning," she says. "I want to be the bridge, not just for individual professionals, but for the ecosystem as a whole. When professionals are empowered, and businesses know how to work with them, everyone wins. That's the Project Economy. And that's what I'm here to build."