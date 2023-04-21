KEY POINTS Erika Jayne was stunning in her shimmering metallic mini dress Wednesday night

The "RHOBH" star was spotted at the West Hollywood nightclub Bootsy Bellows

Jayne addressed the crowd at one point in the evening to thank them for supporting her

Erika Jayne lost weight ahead of her Las Vegas residency.

Jayne showed off her fit physique when she announced her Las Vegas residency Wednesday night at the West Hollywood nightclub Bootsy Bellows. The "Xxpen$ive" singer was stunning in her shimmering metallic mini dress that highlighted her toned arms, slimmed legs and ample cleavage, Page Six reported.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star styled her long blond hair in cascading waves. She matched her glittering outfit with a pair of shiny pumps.

The outlet noted that the Bravo personality addressed the crowd at one point in the evening. She thanked them and urged them to buy tickets to "Bet It All on Blonde," which kicks off Aug. 25 at Mandalay Bay's House of Blues.

"All right, Los Angeles, let me say something. First of all, thank you very, very much from the bottom of my soul," Jayne said. "We are selling, b---hes! Live Nation! Thank you for betting it all on this f–king blonde! Las Vegas!"

Jayne shared the good news on social media earlier that day. In an emotional post on Instagram, she recounted how her life changed big time in a year.

"After darkness comes light," she began. "365 days ago, I was at one of the lowest points in my life. Thanks to your love and support, it is with tears in my eyes that I announce my first Las Vegas Residency: BET IT ALL ON BLONDE."

She continued, "To anyone who's ever told you that something isn't possible, that you're not good enough, or that they don't believe in you - DREAMS DO COME TRUE."

The reality star said she was beyond grateful to all of those who supported her in her journey. She's also looking forward to celebrating her moments with them in August.

Jayne's post received several responses from her fellow Housewives.

"Congrats!" Camille Grammer wrote. Kandi Burruss added, "Dope!!!!!! Congratulations"

"RHOBH" alum Lisa Rinna was also happy for Jayne. "YESSSSSSSSS SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!!!!" Rinna wrote with raising hands emoji and multiple red heart emojis.

Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, were sued for allegedly embezzling settlement funds meant for the victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 crash. The lawsuit alleged that she used it to fund her lavish lifestyle.

The embezzlement and fraud lawsuit against Jayne was dismissed last year. However, her legal battle sparked a feud between her and some of her "RHOBH" castmates.

She reacted to the ruling by sharing a snap of herself with the caption: "She's gonna remember those who were with her and those who were against her."