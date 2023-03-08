KEY POINTS RM assured fans that BTS would reunite again after their military enlistment

He traveled to Spain in search of inspiration for his second solo album

The K-pop star has not released details about his military enlistment

BTS is currently on a hiatus, venturing into solo projects and preparing for their mandatory military enlistment. But the group's leader, RM, assured fans that they'll "come together again" soon.

In an interview with Spanish media outlet Efe, released Tuesday, the 28-year-old South Korean pop boy band member opened up about dealing with the group's temporary break and its aftermath in the future.

Although it's the first time that all seven BTS members — RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook and J-Hope — officially worked on projects individually, the group's leader believed that it can be "beneficial to him as an artist" since "some great work is born in personally chaotic moments."

"When you are famous, staying on top is very difficult," RM told the outlet. "But I think BTS will make it. It will come together again when we finish our military service, and we will look for new synergies between us to enter a second phase. But, in any case, nothing lasts forever."

Reflecting on his recent solo endeavors, releasing his first solo album, "Indigo," in December last year, as well as working in an "intense" entertainment industry for a decade with BTS, RM said that the hiatus prompted him to look back on his roots to remember why he started his career as a K-pop star.

"After 10 years as a member of BTS, I didn't know who I was, and I wanted to know," he shared.

"I started out as a teenage rapper, then BTS came along, and it was all very intense. Now that the group is inactive, I've gone back to thinking about the beginnings and the real reasons why I joined BTS," he added.

It appears that RM has a lot in store for his fans, known as ARMY, as he also teased working on his second solo album. It is unclear when the "Lonely" hitmaker would release the record. But he recently traveled to Spain in search of inspiration, per Efe.

"I chose Spain to travel with my family because I have friends who are not artists who have told me it's a great place," he said, adding that he also wanted to see the famous artworks of renowned painters Goya, Velazquez and Picasso.

RM also shared his admiration after visiting the iconic Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona — the largest unfinished Catholic church in the world by Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi — and exploring Madrid and the northern city of Bilbao.

"I came to Spain because of my love of its art and, if someone learns about my country's culture through my songs, it is an honor that makes me happy," he added.

The singer-songwriter also revealed that he and his fellow members were fans of Spanish musician Rosalia, known for being an "atypical pop star" in the music industry. RM said that BTS "like her very much and respect her a lot" as an influential artist and that, if given a chance, he wants to collaborate with her on a track.

RM has had a successful solo run in the past year. Upon the release of "Indigo," it debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 music chart in December and peaked at No.3 in its second non-consecutive week, making him the first South Korean solo artist to land within the chart's top three.

The singer has yet to reveal his plan regarding his military enlistment, along with other members Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and V. However, J-Hope has recently started his enlistment process, while Jin, the oldest member of BTS, entered the military late last year.

BTS is expected to make a comeback as a group in 2025.