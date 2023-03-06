KEY POINTS Jimin made his solo songs "Promise" and "Christmas Love" available across music streaming services Monday

The tracks were released in 2018 and 2020, respectively, via SoundCloud and YouTube

Jimin will release his first solo album, "Face," on March 24

BTS member Jimin has a special treat for fans ahead of the release of his debut solo album, "Face."

On Monday, the 27-year-old lead vocalist of the South Korean boy band officially made two of his solo tracks, "Promise" and "Christmas Love," available on music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music, for the first time since they were first unveiled.

The songs were released in 2018 and 2020, respectively, but were only available on BTS' SoundCloud or YouTube accounts until Monday, according to Billboard.

"Promise" was Jimin's first solo song release outside of BTS and was shared in 2018 as a present to the group's fans, also known as A.R.M.Y. It was written and composed by the multi-talented artist alongside his fellow BTS member RM and the group's longtime producer and collaborator Slow Rabbit.

Meanwhile, "Christmas Love" was unveiled as a holiday present to fans back in 2020.

The two tracks join Jimin's growing collection of solo songs on streaming platforms, including "With You," a duet alongside Ha Sung Woon for the South Korean drama "Our Blues," and "Vibe," the singer's collaboration with Bigbang's Taeyang that debuted at No. 78 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in January.

Jimin is now gearing up for the release of his first-ever solo album, titled "Face," on March 24.

On March 17, the singer will drop the single, "Set Me Free Pt. 2," from the upcoming album, alongside its music video. The song recalls Jimin's "resolution to free himself from various emotions hidden deep inside him," Rolling Stone reported, citing a press release obtained by the outlet.

A separate press release said that "Face" will dive into the dancer's "story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward as an artist. Through 'Face,' Jimin will present his own musicality with distinct timbre and impeccable dance performance," the outlet added.

The upcoming album will not feature any collaboration with other artists. But the production and songwriting lineup includes BTS' leader RM, who is listed as a contributor on the opening track "Face Off" and the main track "Like Crazy," which will come in both an English and Korean version.

Other familiar names on the production team include Pdogg, Ghstloop, Evan, Supreme Boi, BLVSH and Chris James.

Ahead of the release of "Face," fans can witness the behind-the-scenes journey of Jimin to his highly anticipated solo debut via Bangtan TV on YouTube.