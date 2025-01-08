Actor Bob Menery shared a terrifying video of the wildfires raging across Los Angeles County he captured from an airplane while flying into Los Angeles.

"California is a war zone," read the text on the video.

Menery, who plays Jack in the 2024 film "Roadhouse," shared the video on Instagram, expressing his shock and horror at the escalating wildfires wreaking havoc upon California.

"Quick fly by I took this video from the airplane. Wild," wrote Menery in the caption.

Menery then took to his Instagram story to share an update on conditions in the city of Los Angeles as people in wildfire-affected areas are being evacuated.

"LA is a mad house with all the fires going on," he began.

"It is a madhouse, there's people racing down from the hills away from the fires, it's pretty f---ing crazy here."

"Hopefully everybody' alright and they contain these fires because the wind is blowing, that's for sure," he continued.

There are at least four wildfires burning across the state of California, with a fifth one in Tyler having been contained on Wednesday, reported Fox News. The others are located in the Palisades, Woodley, Eaton and Hurst.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is set to reimburse California for up to 75% of the costs associated with controlling the wildfires, including hiring additional firefighters.

"My Administration will do everything it can to support the response," President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, as he announced the grant. "I am being frequently briefed on the wildfires in west Los Angeles. My team and I are in touch with state and local officials, and I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire."

Firefighting efforts are placing a huge demand on the water systems within the Palisades, according to chief executive officer and chief engineer of Los Angeles' Department of Water and Power Janisse Quiñones.

"We pushed the system to the extreme, four times the normal demand was seen for 15 hours straight which lowered our water pressure. We were pushing 75 CFS (cubic feet per second) on our trunk line to try to keep water pressure in the system," she explained.

"What are we doing now? We're sending about 20 water tanks for our construction crew full of water to support the fire department. We identified other areas in our system where our tanks, our tankers, can refill. It takes about 30 minutes to refill about 4,000 gallons of water, and we're constantly moving that water to the fire department to get them as much as we can," she said.

Originally published by Latin Times.