KEY POINTS Robert De Niro's rep confirmed that the actor just welcomed a baby

Tiffany Chen, a martial arts instructor he has been linked to, was spotted with a baby bump last month

De Niro has six children from previous relationships

Robert De Niro just welcomed a new addition to his brood.

The 79-year-old actor's representative confirmed to CNN and Page Six Tuesday that De Niro just welcomed his seventh child.

The Oscar winner first shared the news Monday in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada to promote his new movie, "About My Father."

When ET Canada's Brittnee Blair mentioned De Niro's previously known six kids during their chat, he corrected the interviewer, saying, "Seven, actually. I just had a baby."

De Niro and his rep did not reveal who the mother of the actor's seventh child is. But Page Six noted that Tiffany Chen, a martial arts instructor De Niro has been linked to since 2021, was spotted sporting a baby bump during a dinner date with him last month.

The "Taxi Driver" star also shares two children each with Diahnne Abbott, Toukie Smith and Grace Hightower, according to Page Six.

De Niro and Abbott share Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46. Drena is the actress' daughter from a previous relationship, and De Niro adopted her in 1976 after marrying Abbott.

Drena followed in De Niro's acting footsteps and starred in movies like "Great Expectations" and "Joy." She also worked as a model and DJ as well as founded Daredevil Films and Television, her production company.

Abbott and De Niro welcomed their son, Raphael, in November 1976, just seven months after they tied the knot. Raphael is a real estate agent broker and has helped many A-list celebrities find homes in Hollywood.

Following his divorce from Abbott in 1988, De Niro moved on with Smith. They welcomed twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, before they split in 1996.

Aaron has remained out of the spotlight, unlike his twin brother.

Julian studied science and math at New York University but also followed in his dad's footsteps and made his acting debut in the 2016 film "In Dubious Battle," alongside Selena Gomez and James Franco. He also played a young Barack Obama in Showtime's "First Lady" in 2022.

A year after his split from Smith, De Niro married Hightower in June 1997. They welcomed their son Elliot, 25, in March of the following year.

Elliot, who was diagnosed with autism, is best known as a tennis player who participated in the Special Olympics.

De Niro and Hightower welcomed their daughter Helen via surrogate in December 2011 and have since kept the now-11-year-old out of the spotlight.

De Niro and Hightower called it quits in 2018 after over two decades together.

During his recent interview with ET Canada, De Niro said that he doesn't consider himself a "cool dad." However, he said he was "okay."

"You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But, that's what it is," De Niro said.