Members of the Senate Finance Committee voted 14-13 to send the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services secretary to the full Senate for confirmation on Tuesday.

Kennedy would control more than 18 federal agencies and oversee an $8 billion children's vaccine fund in that role.

The vote came down to Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy.

Cassidy, a physician, had said he was conflicted about Kennedy because of his views on vaccines. He ended up voting in favor of advancing Kennedy's nomination.

All of the Democrats voted against the nomination.

Kennedy faced intense questioning from Democrats about his views on vaccines during two days of confirmation hearings last week.

He also had trouble answering some questions about Medicaid and Medicare.