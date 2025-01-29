Robert K. Kennedy, Jr., known for his previous anti-vaccine statements, tried to claim that he was not "anti-vaccine" at a confirmation hearing Wednesday.

He is President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

"I want to make sure the Committee is clear about a few things," Kennedy Jr. said in his opening statement. "News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. Well, I am neither; I am pro-safety."

Kennedy's past controversial remarks about Big Pharma including vaccines, weight loss drugs

Kennedy, Jr.'s statement is a 180-degree turn from some previous thoughts about vaccines.

RFK Jr. served for years as a staff member of Children's Health Defense, a nonprofit organization he founded that advocates against vaccines.

In a 2023 interview with Fox News, he said "There's no vaccine that is safe and effective."

On a Joe Rogan podcast, Kennedy viewed skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine and anti-vaccine rhetoric.

RFK Jr.'s associates have echoed his views on vaccines.

Lawyer Aaron Siri, a friend of Kennedy, Jr. demanded the government stop distributing vaccines and wanted the approval for the polio vaccine withdrawn.

On MSNBC, he said his goal to clear out "entire departments " at the Food and Drug Administration "like the nutrition department ."

RFK Jr. said they were obsolete and should be dissolved.

RFK Jr tells MSNBC that he intends to clear out entire departments of the FDA pic.twitter.com/MKdt5MT0tB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2024

In a Fox News segment with anchor Martha MacCallum, RFK Jr. said, "I can get the corruption out of the agencies," when discussing his role leading the HHS.

Kennedy, Jr.'s strong stance against processed food and sugary drinks caused him to consider making the latter ineligible for SNAP benefits.

Caroline Kennedy, his cousin, said her family "united" against him and his "dangerous" views on health. She recently referred to him as a "predator" and questioned his qualifications for the HHS role.

If confirmed by the Senate to be the nation's health secretary, Kennedy, Jr. would control over 18 federal agencies and oversee an $8 billion children's vaccine fund, reported the New York Times.

The HHS employs 90,000 employees and has an annual budget of nearly $1.7 trillion.