Robinhood Attorney On Trump's Shortlist To Chair Securities and Exchange Commission
Dan Gallagher was a SEC commissioner between 2011 and 2015
Dan Gallagher, Robinhood's top lawyer, is on Donald Trump's transition team's short list to become the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Gallagher, a former SEC commissioner between 2011 and 2015, is on the list with others being considered to head up crucial financial agencies that will be presented to President-elect Donald Trump, according to Reuters.
He is a front-runner for the position at this point, although officials told Reuters the discussions are continuing.
Gallagher, a favorite among cryptocurrency executives, has contributed millions of dollars to Trump's presidential campaign.
Others being considered for the top post at the SEC include Paul Atkins, the CEO of Patomak Global Partners, and Robert Stebbins, a partner in the law firm Wilkie Farr & Gallagher.
Atkins previously served as a SEC commissioner and was part of Trump's transition team in 2016.
Stebbins was the SEC general counsel during the first Trump administration.
"President-Elect Trump will begin making decisions on who will serve in his second Administration soon. Those decisions will be announced when they are made," Trump national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
