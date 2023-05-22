KEY POINTS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not popular for their philanthropic works

Shannon Felton Spence urged the royal couple to refocus on their goal

The Sussexes reportedly still lack the strategy to move to the next phase of their lives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should rebrand, according to an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Also, it has been three years since they stepped back from their royal duties. However, Shannon Felton Spence, former head of communications and politics at the British Consulate in Boston, urged them to rebrand their image.

Prince Harry and Markle have been working for their charity Archewell. However, Felton Spence felt their woes had overshadowed their life's work, so they should refocus.

"I have had clients that express interest in booking Harry or Meghan, and it's like, on what topic?" Felton Fence told Fox News Digital. "Mental health? Veterans issues? Privacy and anti-bullying? Podcasting? They aren't well-known enough in their philanthropic life to have that many verticals. They need to focus on their aim. Their focus so far has been commercial."

The public affairs and strategic communications expert believed COVID hurt their launching pad. They left the royal family in January 2020 and were set for Invictus Games in May 2020, but the pandemic interrupted their plans.

According to Felton Spence, it could have been the "perfect launch into their new life." However, things went out of control.

"They had planned for a timeline of only five months before reintroducing themselves on a big glitzy platform with a brand that the public already [knew] and respected in association with him," she added. "We're three and half years out now from their exit, and there is no strategy on how to move them into the next phase of their life and mission."

International Business Times could not verify the claim.

Royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield, the host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, previously questioned Markle's recent feminist award from Gloria Steinem. According to her, the couple contributed so little from their charity.

"Can we be honest? Can we be 100% real about how Harry and Meghan obtained these awards?" Schofield told "TalkTV" host Cristo Foufas. "If you looked at ... [the] breakdown of what they gave out charity-wise and what they received charity-wise through Archewell, they contributed very little to society. But what they are doing is these strategic partnerships through public relations, through friendships, to garner these awards to fatten their biographies."

Schofield also joined columnist Rita Panahi on "The Rita Panahi Show." During her appearance, they discussed the Sussexes' brand, and she also felt that the royal couple had to rebrand.

"They've got to change the direction of their brand because as we've discussed before, it's on life support here in the United States," the "R is for Revenge Dress" author told Panahi.

Royal pundit Lady Colin Campbell claimed the same when she appeared on "GB News." According to her, Markle was advised against going to King Charles' coronation because her demands were not met, and it would only diminish her band.

"She and Harry are in big trouble as a brand. They have lost supporters in the United States across the board. Most well-established people, even in the Democratic party, don't want to have a thing to do with them," Campbell said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary Friday. However, days before the event, they were involved in a car chase with "aggressive paparazzi" for over two hours after they attended the Women of Vision Awards, where Markle was among the honorees.