KEY POINTS Kinsey Schofield claimed Meghan Markle "hates failing, and she is failing on a global scale"

The royal expert noted that Netflix canceled Markle's show "Pearl" and Spotify did not renew her podcast "Archetypes"

Schofield suggested the Sussexes are probably having a "hard time" figuring out their identity and the next steps to take

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "struggling" as one of their major deals comes to an end, according to a royal commentator.

Royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield recently appeared on host Patrick Christys' GB News program, where they discussed the end of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reported $20 million partnership with Spotify.

Christys noted that the Sussexes have experienced "loss after loss after loss" in recent months, pointing to the controversy surrounding their alleged New York City car chase with paparazzi, the backlash to Prince Harry's bombshell book "Spare," and the Duke of Sussex's request for a judicial review of the decision to prohibit him from paying for police protection being denied.

The "To Di For Daily" podcast host said she believes it has been a difficult few months for the Sussexes, particularly for Markle.

"I think that today's a really bad day for Meghan Markle," Schofield claimed. "She hates failing, and she is failing on a global scale. This is a huge audience that is watching. [Markle's animated series] 'Pearl' got canceled by Netflix before it even came to fruition. Spotify kicked her to the curb in front of the entire world. This is a hard time for them, and I think that they are really struggling to figure out their identity and what their next steps are."

Schofield seemingly blamed the recent developments on the Sussexes allegedly being "challenging" to work with and failing to deliver what was expected from them.

"I think she's a diva," Schofield responded when asked by Christys if she believes Markle is a diva. "I think that they're challenging to work with."

The royal commentator went on to question Prince Harry and Markle's productivity. The couple signed multimillion-dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix in 2020 but only produced one 12-episode podcast last year for the former and two docuseries, "Harry & Meghan" and "Live to Lead," for the latter.

"They have not produced the 'Heart of Invictus' documentary for Netflix yet. Where is that? That is still pending," Schofield said, referring to Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries about his Invictus Games. "I just don't think that they're capable of executing. They're so busy and full of vengeance that I think they're distracted [from] actually executing their work."

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

On Thursday, the Sussexes and Spotify announced that they mutually agreed to part ways. A report from The Wall Street Journal claimed that the streaming giant decided not to renew Markle's "Archetypes" podcast for another season.

Unnamed sources familiar with the matter told WSJ that the couple allegedly failed to meet the productivity benchmarks expected from them. After signing their deal with Spotify in 2020, they produced just a single holiday episode in December of that year. Markle's podcast was launched nearly two years later.