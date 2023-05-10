KEY POINTS Prince Harry reportedly feels he deserves an unequivocal apology from his family

The royal family reportedly doesn't feel they are 100% to blame for their rift with the Sussexes

Gareth Russell said in "Spare," Prince Harry didn't think he did anything wrong to his family

Prince Harry is unlikely to get the apology he wanted from his family.

Prince Harry said in previous interviews that he wanted his family to apologize to him and his wife, Meghan Markle. However, royal historian Gareth Russell doubted he would get it.

"Prince Harry feels very strongly he deserves an unequivocal apology," he told Us Weekly Tuesday. "I don't think the royal family ... believe he deserves one."

The "Do Let's Have Another Drink!" author noted that Prince Harry has been "fairly open that he believes he is owed an apology, a profound and unequivocal apology." However, he also acknowledged that in his memoir "Spare," there were "not many times," if any, that he "says that he did something that pushed an argument forward."

"He doesn't seem to think that he really did anything wrong when it comes to dealing with his family," Russell continued.

The royal expert said, "Royal family don't think it's quite a 100 to zero percent [balance] of the blame," adding that the royals "don't believe he merits an unequivocal apology."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. In their first tell-all interview with CBS, the royal couple alleged that the firm didn't support them. Markle also claimed a member of the royal family raised concerns over their then-unborn child's skin color, sparking racist allegations against the royal family.

"We're very much not a racist family," Prince William told a Sky News reporter denying the allegations.

In an interview with The Telegraph published after his book was released, Prince Harry said that his 400-page memoir was originally 800 pages, and he deleted some content, which he believed would prompt his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, to never forgive him. He also shared what he wanted from them.

"I'm willing to forgive you for everything you've done, and I wish you'd actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying. 'I'm delusional and paranoid,' actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I'd really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife," he said.

Daily Mail Diary editor and broadcaster Richard Eden was asked by Jo Elvin on "Palace Confidential" if he got what he demanded from his family since he had decided to attend the coronation sans his wife.

"No," Eden replied. "From everything I heard, that he hasn't, and I think this is you know, him sort of giving in."