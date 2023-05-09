KEY POINTS A wild rumor online suggested that Meghan Markle attended Saturday's coronation of King Charles in disguise

Some users joked that one guest who sported long hair, a mustache and sunglasses could be Markle in costume

Markle did not attend the coronation and instead stayed in California with her children

Meghan Markle did not attend King Charles III's coronation over the weekend, but a wild internet rumor has suggested that she showed up to the event in disguise.

Prince Harry attend his father's crowning ceremony in London Saturday alone after the Duchess of Sussex opted to stay in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

But some Twitter users joked that a coronation guest at Westminster Abbey who sported long hair, a mustache and tinted sunglasses could have been Markle in costume.

"That's Meghan Markle under disguise," one person tweeted.

"[Meghan], you're not fooling us..." another wrote.

"I don't know much about [the] coronation. But I do know this is Meghan Markle in disguise," a third person claimed.

"Meghan Markle snuck into the coronation ceremony incognito by donning a disguise," another joked.

Meghan Markle snuck into the #Coronation ceremony incognito by donning a disguise. pic.twitter.com/gLiLzWSx9z — burcetutkutuncali (@burcettuncali) May 6, 2023

But some slammed those who trolled Markle by claiming that she and the male coronation guest had similar appearances and urged others not to focus on the duchess when she did not even attend the ceremony.

"Royal fans need to take a chill pill and focus on their own lives. The obsession with Meghan and Harry is not going to make their lives better," one wrote.

"She was attending to her child's birthday. The level of anger and negative attention toward Meghan is getting kind of ridiculous and pathological. Whether or not you agree with her, don't forget that she is a person and most importantly, a mother. Harry was there and that is enough," another added.

The man in the photo was identified by the New York Post as Sir Karl Jenkins, a legendary composer whose work was played during the coronation service.

The multi-instrumentalist is best known for his works "Adiemus" and the "Adiemus" album series, "Palladio," "The Armed Man" and "Requiem." He was a previous member and lead songwriter of the jazz-rock band Soft Machine. He also created advertising music, twice winning the industry prize in that field.

Jenkins told the BBC that he was "honored" to have a part in the coronation.

"It obviously sums up Welsh culture — the harp — and he [King Charles III] has always supported Welsh music," said Jenkins, 79. "I don't know whether he chose it, but he was happy to have it there. I know he likes it, otherwise, he wouldn't have asked me."

Buckingham Palace announced last month that Prince Harry would attend King Charles' coronation but that his wife and their kids would remain in California.

Prince Harry flew to England alone and immediately returned to Montecito to reunite with his family for Archie's 4th birthday, which was on the same day as his grandfather's crowning ceremony.

It is unclear why Markle chose not to attend the historic event, but royal correspondent Omid Scobie previously said Archie's birthday played a factor in the decision.

However, New Zealand-born British journalist and GB News presenter Dan Wootton speculated that Markle skipped the event because she knew she would be booed.

Meanwhile, royal author and pundit Lady Colin Campbell suggested that the duchess may have wanted to come but ultimately chose not to because all of her demands were blocked.