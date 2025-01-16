Rudy Giuliani settled with the Georgia election workers he defamed, narrowly avoiding having to forfeit his Florida condo and New York Yankees World Series rings.

The agreement came just as the former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney faced the prospect of having all his assets being seized.

"All parties reached a resolution," said Giuliani's attorney, Joseph Cammarata, outside Manhattan federal court Thursday, according to ABC News.

The settlement concludes the civil trial over damages awarded to election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who accused Giuliani of falsely implicating them in tampering with the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani wasn't at the trial, leaving Cammarata to read a statement on his behalf. That statement didn't indicate an admission of guilt, he said.

"I have reached a resolution of the litigation with the Plaintiffs that will result in a satisfaction of the Plaintiffs' judgment," Giuliani tweeted. "This resolution does not involve an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any of the Parties. I am satisfied with and have no grievances relating to the result we have reached."

When ABC News asked about his absence, his attorney declined to comment but confirmed that Giuliani was OK.

A jury previously found him liable for defamation and awarded $148 million to Freeman and Moss. To satisfy part of this debt, Giuliani parted with his Mercedes and other assets.

Thursday's resolution ensures Giuliani keeps ownership of his Florida condo and New York co-op. His son, Andrew Giuliani, confirmed that the Yankees World Series rings gifted by his father would remain a family keepsake, per ABC News.

The former mayor agreed to a critical condition of the settlement: a promise to never defame Freeman and Moss ever again.

Disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C., for his part in trying to overturn the 2020 election, Giuliani also faced two federal contempt charges this month.

Originally published by Latin Times