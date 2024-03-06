In addition to being one of the top actors in Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds is also a savvy businessman off-screen. Thanks to his wise investments in addition to his comedic roles, this Canadian actor has an incredible net worth of $350 million.

Reynolds has been making a sizable profit from both producing and acting in the multimillion-dollar "Deadpool" series for ten years. However, his ability to make money is not limited to Hollywood. His investments range from sports and telecommunications to booze (his own Aviation Gin brand sold for an astounding $610 million!). This indicates that he has a good eye for profitable endeavors.

Work in movies

The story of Reynolds' ascent from obscurity to wealth is a well-known one. His comic timing and charisma were first established throughout his early nineties sitcom acting career in both Canada and the United States. Although he has demonstrated his flexibility in a variety of genres, including horror and romantic comedies, it was his role as an action hero -- especially in Deadpool -- that catapulted him to prominence.

With a staggering $783 million in global box office receipts for the first film and an equally successful sequel, the "Deadpool" franchise became an enormous blockbuster. Reynolds's portrayal of the nonconformist anti-hero won him money in addition to finding resonance with viewers. For the first "Deadpool" film, he received a base pay of $2 million plus performance bonuses for an extra million.

A gin genius

Remember Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin? The one he seemed to love promoting? Well, turns out he wasn't just fooling around. In 2018, the actor invested in the company, recognizing its potential. His business savvy paid off big time -- two years later, Diageo, a giant beverage company, acquired Aviation Gin for a whopping $610 million!

But it gets better. Diageo paid $335 million upfront, with an additional $275 million in potential bonuses over the next decade if the gin continues to succeed. This shows Diageo's commitment to the brand.

This deal not only made Reynolds a successful businessman but also launched Aviation Gin into the top ranks of the spirits industry.

The marketing wizard

Beyond the silver screen, Reynolds has carved a niche for himself as a shrewd investor with a keen eye for potential. He is an investor in technology, supporting cutting-edge companies like Nuvei and Mint Mobile. To make the Ottawa Senators a championship hockey team, he even joined the team behind Alpine, a dominant force in Formula 1 racing. Not to mention his marketing wizardry. The creative force behind those absurd advertisements for brands like Match and Mint Mobile is his business, Maximum Effort. FuboTV, a massive streaming service, was especially impressed by this creative energy, and MNTN purchased it in 2021. Reynolds is a business-smart person. His business acumen is demonstrated by the $1.35 billion acquisition of Mint Mobile by T-Mobile and the $610 million sale of Aviation Gin to Diageo. He even makes investments in Canadian internet firms like 1Password and Wealth Simple.

Reynolds is a living example of a star who transcends stereotypes. In addition to captivating people on TV, he has become a prosperous investor and entrepreneur. His broad range of experience, from marketing and streaming services to technology and sports, demonstrates his ability to spot and seize possibilities. One thing is certain, despite his constant exploration of new endeavors: Reynolds is a formidable presence on and off screen.