Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is one of the most influential singers of contemporary times. Apart from singing, she has dipped her toes in film, fashion, and business ventures, helping her amass immense wealth.

Net worth

Beyoncé may be on her way toward joining the ranks of billionaires. In 2023, Beyoncé underscored her status as a powerhouse, further emphasizing her lyric that she "just might be a Black Bill Gates in the making," as her net worth has surged. She has solidified her position as one of the world's most influential women, transcending her tenure in Destiny's Child to establish herself as a solo artist, entrepreneur, and arguably one of the greatest performers of all time.

Beyoncé has also ventured into investments, both independently and alongside her husband, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, expanding her business portfolio. Despite her busy schedule, she has managed to achieve numerous accolades and milestones while balancing motherhood to her three children -- Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter.

Forbes reported on Dec. 13 that Beyoncé is "well on her way to becoming a billionaire," with an estimated net worth of $800 million. This is a significant increase from AFROTECH's 2022 estimate of $500 million.

Sources

The renowned artist has amassed a fortune from her successful career spanning decades. Her latest tour, the Renaissance World Tour, concluded in October 2023, raking in a total of $579 million from shows in Europe and the U.S. This achievement not only marked a significant milestone for Beyoncé but also set a new record for the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist, surpassing her own previous record set with the Formation World Tour. The surge in Beyoncé's wealth can be attributed to her estimated post-tax earnings of $100 million from the Renaissance World Tour, as reported by Forbes.

In addition to her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé has generated substantial earnings from her previous concert tours. The 2016 Formation World Tour, for example, amassed a total of $256.1 million. Furthermore, her collaborative 2018 On the Run II Tour with Jay-Z also proved to be a massive success, bringing in $253.5 million.

Beyoncé has also garnered substantial earnings from private performances. For instance, in January 2023, she was paid approximately $24 million for her performance at the launch of the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai. This event topped Forbes' list of the 10 most expensive private performances.

Furthermore, Beyoncé is featured twice on this list. She performed at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding events in India in 2018 and reportedly earned around $4 million, as per the Hindustan Times. Isha Ambani is the daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who ranks among the wealthiest individuals globally.

In addition to her musical prowess, Beyoncé has showcased her acting skills in several films. Her notable movie credits include Dreamgirls, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Obsessed, and Cadillac Records. Most recently, she lent her voice to the character Nala in the 2019 adaptation of The Lion King where she reportedly received an estimated $15 million, which covered both her voice acting and contributions to the film's soundtrack, as reported by StyleCaster.

Career highlights

Beyoncé rose to fame as the lead singer of Destiny's Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. With hits like "Say My Name," "Survivor," and "Bootylicious," Destiny's Child became a cultural phenomenon in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

After Destiny's Child disbanded in 2006, Beyoncé launched a successful solo career. Her debut album, "Dangerously in Love," was released in 2003 and spawned hits like "Crazy in Love" and "Baby Boy." She has since released several critically acclaimed albums, including "B'Day," "I Am... Sasha Fierce," "4," and "Lemonade."

Beyoncé has won 28 Grammy Awards, making her one of the most awarded artists in Grammy history. She has won in categories ranging from Best Contemporary R&B Album to Song of the Year and Best Music Video.

She also headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, delivering a high-energy performance that was praised by critics and fans alike. She also performed at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in 2016, joining Coldplay and Bruno Mars on stage.

In 2018, Beyoncé became the first black woman to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Her performance, which paid tribute to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), was widely acclaimed and is considered one of the greatest Coachella performances of all time.

In film, Beyoncé has also found success as an actress, starring in films such as "Dreamgirls," "Cadillac Records," and "The Lion King," in which she provided the voice of Nala.

Personal life

Beyoncé married Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter on April 4, 2008, in a private ceremony. The couple has been together for many years, having started dating in the early 2000s. Their relationship has been the subject of much media attention, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z have mostly kept their personal life private.

Despite rumors of infidelity and relationship troubles, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have remained committed to each other and have worked through their issues. They have collaborated on several music projects, including the hit album "Everything is Love," released in 2018 under the name The Carters.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to three children. Their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was born in January 2012, and their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, were born in June 2017. The couple is known for being loving and attentive parents, often sharing glimpses of their family life on social media.

Childhood

Beyoncé was born on Sept. 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She was raised in a close-knit family by her parents, Mathew and Tina Knowles, who were both involved in the music industry. Beyoncé showed an early interest in music and dance, and her talent was evident from a young age.

Beyoncé's childhood was shaped by her parents' influence and her experiences growing up in the church. She began singing in the choir at her local church and later enrolled in various performing arts schools, where she honed her skills in singing, dancing, and acting.

At the age of eight, Beyoncé formed a girl group called Girl's Tyme with her childhood friend Kelly Rowland and several other girls. The group underwent various lineup changes and eventually evolved into Destiny's Child, which signed a record deal with Columbia Records in the late 1990s.

Despite her early success with Destiny's Child, Beyoncé's childhood was not without its challenges. She faced criticism and scrutiny from the media, and her parents' marriage faced its own struggles, ultimately leading to their divorce when Beyoncé was a teenager.

Despite these challenges, Beyoncé remained focused on her music career and continued to pursue her passion for performing. Her childhood experiences helped shape her into the powerhouse performer and artist she is today, and she credits her parents and her upbringing for instilling in her the values of hard work, determination, and resilience.