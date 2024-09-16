The man arrested in connection with the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course had a far larger stockpile of weapons at home, according to a former neighbor.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was found roughly 400 yards from Trump, armed with an AK-47-style rifle. The neighbor, who lived near Routh in Greensboro, North Carolina, told FOX 8 News that his strange behavior and obsession with firearms made many in the community uneasy.

Neighbors and Family React

The neighbor, who had known Routh for nearly two decades, expressed disbelief at his involvement in the alleged assassination plot. "Him, I mean, trying to shoot Trump. That's a lot. I would have never guessed, and I would have swore up and down, no, that's not him," she told FOX 8 News. "I just can't believe it. I mean, if I didn't see it with my own eyes, I mean the pictures and stuff and all, then I wouldn't be able to believe that."

She also described Routh's extensive collection of firearms, which had long been a source of concern for the community. "I've seen the guns myself, and, yeah, they had a lot of guns and stuff over there," she said. "A lot of people were afraid of him back in the day."

Despite her familiarity with Routh's history of stockpiling weapons, the neighbor said she was still shocked to learn of his arrest and the connection to an assassination attempt, noting that his actions were far beyond what she would have expected.

Routh's son, Oran, also expressed disbelief when he learned of his father's arrest. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Oran said, "He's my dad, and all he's had is a couple traffic tickets, as far as I know. That's crazy." He insisted his father was not a violent person, describing him as a hard worker and a good father.

Oran added that he did not know his father was in Florida, having assumed he was still in Hawaii when they last spoke. Oran explained that he and his father had grown apart, but he was still surprised by the allegations. "I don't believe he owned a gun," Oran said.

Criminal history

Public records reveal that Ryan Wesley Routh, originally from North Carolina, has a history of criminal charges dating back to 2002, per the Washington Post. In two separate incidents that year, Routh faced charges related to the possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

In the first case, he pleaded guilty in April 2002, although further details were not publicly available. Later that December, Routh was involved in a standoff with police after being pulled over during a traffic stop in Greensboro. Armed with a machine gun, he barricaded himself inside a United Roofing building for three hours before being arrested without incident.

He later pleaded guilty to several charges, including driving without a license, resisting a public officer, and carrying a concealed firearm. The weapon of mass destruction charge was ultimately dropped, according to court records.

A Mission in Ukraine

In recent years, Routh spent time trying to rally volunteers to support Ukraine's defense against Russia. According to a GoFundMe campaign created by a woman declaring to be his fiancée, Kathleen Shaffer, which was taken down Sunday night, Routh traveled to Kyiv in April 2022 and stayed with a military unit. The campaign sought funds for tactical gear and supplies for international volunteers. The page raised $1,865 for lodging, gear, and other needs.

Last year, Routh was interviewed by The New York Times about the challenges Americans faced while providing military aid to Ukraine. During the interview, Routh mentioned plans to relocate Afghan soldiers who had fled the Taliban to Ukraine. His GoFundMe page also noted his involvement in sending 120 drones to the front lines.

Routh later self-published a $2.99 book on Amazon, reflecting his disillusionment with the situation in Ukraine and expressing criticism of democracy. The book includes graphic photos of beheading, dead children and bloodied corpses, per a Washington Post description of the piece. Routh also wrote about feeling guilty for electing a "brainless" president. "You are free to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error in judgment," he wrote.

The Assassination Attempt

On Sunday afternoon, a Secret Service agent assigned to Trump's protection noticed Routh holding a rifle behind a chain-link fence at Trump's golf course. The agent fired at Routh, but missed. Routh fled, leaving behind a rifle, bulletproof plates, and a GoPro camera. Authorities believe the camera was intended to record the incident. Law enforcement officials described the rifle as an AK-47-style weapon equipped with a scope.

Routh was later apprehended on Interstate 95, after a passerby photographed his vehicle and alerted authorities. Local law enforcement confirmed Routh was arrested without incident. The FBI has taken the lead in the investigation, although local charges may be filed first. Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the attack.