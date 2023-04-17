KEY POINTS King Charles III left his brother Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson off the guest list for his coronation

Sarah Ferguson did not expect to be invited to King Charles III's upcoming coronation.

Multiple outlets, including the BBC and People, reported this week that King Charles III left his brother Prince Andrew's ex-wife off the guest list for his and his wife Queen Consort Camilla's crowning ceremony in London next month.

However, Ferguson previously said that she did not expect to be among the 2,000 guests invited to the historic ceremony

During an appearance on the talk show "Loose Women" on ITV earlier this month, she revealed what she will be doing on the day of King Charles' coronation instead.

"I personally will be having a little tearoom and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," she said. "I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly. The commentators are always good. And then all the family come back."

Ferguson explained that she understood King Charles would not give her an invitation to the event "because, remember, I am divorced from [Prince Andrew]."

"I don't expect — you can't have it both ways. You can't be divorced and then say, 'I want this.' You're in or you're out," the duchess added.

The "My Story" author married Prince Andrew in 1986, and they welcomed daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33. They called it quits after six years of marriage in 1992, and their divorce was finalized in 1996.

Royal correspondent and "Finding Freedom" co-author Omid Scobie reacted to the news of Ferguson not being invited to the event, writing, "If true, this feels kinda cruel, no?"

Some Twitter users said they think Ferguson should be there, while others were apparently not surprised by the King's move to exclude her.

"But isn't this the coronation that was supposed to represent a 'modern blended family'?" one person commented, referring to the inclusion of Camilla's children from her previous marriage and her grandchildren in the event.

Author and investor Ashley Theophane responded to Scobie's question, writing, "She's always been an outsider, so not really."

"This isn't a family affair. It's a state occasion. No time for sentimentality," another added.

Even though she was not invited to the coronation, Ferguson has maintained a warm relationship with the royal family. She even spent Christmas and Easter with them in recent months.

Last month, the Duchess of York expressed her support for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla ahead of their coronation.

"I'm very supportive of the King and the Queen Consort, and I really am glad to do whatever it takes to support them on their road ahead," Ferguson during an interview with People while promoting her historical fiction novel "A Most Intriguing Lady."

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.