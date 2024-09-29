Of course "Saturday Night Live" opened its 50th season with a sketch about Donald Trump, this time portraying the candidate as annoyed as people at his campaign rally walk out on him mid-speech.

"Where the hell is everyone going?" asks Trump, played by James Austin Johnson. "I see you all trying to leave but the doors are locked!"

Johnson's Trump admits that maybe JD Vance (played by Bowen Yang) was not the right pick to be his running mate. Vance recounts Trump telling him: "JD, you're like a son to me, because I don't like you [but] I'm stuck with you."

The sketch mocked Trump, too, for his over-the-top lies about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.

"They're eating the dogs. They're eating the cats," Johnson goofs as Trump. "They're taking your pets, and they're doing freak offs. They're doing freak offs with the dogs and they're making the geese watch. It's very sad."

"SNL" also skewered Trump for challenging opponent Kamala Harris's race, insisting at one point (this is in real life) that Harris, who's of Indian and Black heritage, "happened to turn Black."

In the sketch Johnson's Trump notes that his accusations that Democrats have incited violence has been compared to the "pot calling the kettle black."

The stumped "Trump" then wonders: "Frankly I didn't know the kettle was black until very recently. I thought the kettle was ... Indian, but then decided to turn black."

Former "SNL" cast member Maya Rudolph returned to play Harris, and compared herself to a song in which the "lyrics are vague, but the vibe slaps." Happy hubby Dough Emhoff (Andy Samberg) turned up to introduce himself as the "Second Gentlemensch."

Check it out here: