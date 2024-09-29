Vice President Kamala Harris has released a new TV ad reiterating her challenge for the former president to participate in another debate with her. The 30-second spot criticizes Trump for his hesitance to face her again following their initial debate in September.

According to the Independent, the ad aired while Donald Trump was at a college football game between Alabama and Georgia.

The new ad from Kamala Harris' campaign is packed with provocative remarks and opens with the statement: "Winners never back down from a challenge. Champions know it's anytime, anyplace. But losers whine, waffle, and take their ball home." Following this, the ad features a clip of Donald Trump missing a putt on the golf course, highlighting his reluctance to engage in another debate.

Our new ad airing during the Georgia-Alabama game tonight pic.twitter.com/4tIdL4h1Ht — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 28, 2024

The scene then transitions to Harris addressing an audience, where she directly challenges Trump by saying, "Well, Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me

on the debate stage. If you've got something to say, say it to my face." The ad aims to underscore her call for Trump to face her again in a debate, positioning herself as confident and ready to engage.

Despite declaring victory in their September debate, Trump has been reluctant to agree to another confrontation with Harris. In contrast, Harris has persistently advocated for a second debate, emphasizing the necessity for voters to witness both candidates tackle essential issues. At a recent campaign event in Charlotte, North Carolina, she stated, "I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate because this election and what is at stake could not be more important."

In response to Harris' latest ad, as per Washington Post, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung had a pointed critique, stating, "Kamala Harris would never show up to a sporting event like this [Alabama-Georgia] because she'd get booed out of the stadium and embarrass herself." His comment highlights the campaign's strategy to undermine Harris's appeal and suggest that she lacks the support to engage with audiences in popular settings.

However, to intensify their efforts, Harris' team further devised to fly a plane over Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, where Trump was watching the football game, as reported by the Independent. The plane was set to carry a banner proclaiming, "Trump's Punting on 2nd Debate." Unfortunately, adverse weather conditions forced the cancellation of this stunt, preventing them from executing their strategy to draw attention to Trump's reluctance to debate Harris again.

Harris accepted CNN's invitation for a debate on October 23, following her campaign's call for a second debate. In contrast, Trump expressed his belief that it's "too late" for another debate. He stated, "She's done one debate. I've done two. It's too late to do another. I'd love to, in many ways, but it's too late. The voting is cast." He was referencing his initial debate with President Biden on June 27, which led to Biden's decision to withdraw from the race.